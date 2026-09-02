Michelle Banks, co-ordinator at the Moving On Mid Argyll (MOMA) Food Share Hub, made the call after urging people to have a wider conversation about rural poverty in Argyll and Bute.

The Lochgilphead hub requires no referral, with Michelle determined to make the experience feel as much like a weekly shop as possible.

She said: “It gives them dignity and choice, rather than somebody else deciding if you qualify for a pre-packed parcel.

“It makes it a more dignified experience and it is trying to challenge the stigma around food insecurity.”

Working in partnership with a number of supermarkets and local organisations, the hub only asks for a name and postcode when people use the service.

Michelle said people can simply come in and get what they need, whether that is on a regular or interim basis.

Despite the summer months offering temporary respite for some people as they save on heating costs, Michelle said the service is continuing to see people who are struggling.

“What we have noticed is there are a lot of working families, we’re seeing more and more,” Michelle added.

According to data collected throughout July, the MOMA service recorded a 10 per cent increase in sign-ups and supported around 152 households.

Michelle said the rise in users can be attributed to increasing transport costs, a loss of public services and rising food prices.

She added: “People just can’t access the services anymore, they can’t access the support.

“If we can try and help people, and get them the help they need, it can make that person’s life just a bit easier.”

Michelle’s decision to speak out on the issue came after work on rural poverty in Dunoon highlighted many of the same challenges.

Becky Hothersall, development officer for The Poverty Alliance, is hosting the Taking Action on Rural Poverty exhibition at the town’s Burgh Hall.

The conversation has focused on issues specific to rural living, including transport costs, reduced access to services and the increased cost of food.

Work is also ongoing at the Food Share Hub to ensure people have access to more information about the support available to them.

Michelle said she and the team will do all they can to ensure people can access the help they need.

“We have 20 volunteers at the moment. They’re a great team and they care deeply about the community,” she added.

The service is available to households across Mid Argyll, with the hub supporting people in communities from Tarbert to Inveraray.

Anyone interested in helping at the hub can contact the team through social media.