Mid Argyll has continued its ongoing support for Ukraine by donating a vehicle to be used by the war-torn country’s military.
Gifted by Donald Scobie from Minard, the Mitsubishi Trojan pick-up truck arrived in western Ukraine on September 27 and is the first vehicle donated by the Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine (MAHU) support group.
The vehicle will now be checked over and repaired if required before being earmarked for use by various military units.
MAHU organiser Nikki Thompson said: “We were overwhelmed but delighted at his [Donald’s] generosity and, after a wee bit of organising, it is now on its way.
“We are very fortunate to still have the support of our local communities and followers who continue to support Ukraine.”
The transport was organised by Edinburgh-based charity Jeeps for Peace (JFP), which has transported more than 800 vehicles since the conflict began.
Its most recent convoy carried 35 vehicles to the front lines.
Addressing the MAHU group in a social media video, JFP volunteers and Ukrainian nationals Alla and Marina described the 1,000-mile journey as “hectic” and thanked everyone for their support.
Alla, who has now transported 92 vehicles from Scotland to her homeland, pleaded for continued support, adding that the country needed more vehicles.
The transportation team will now travel to Poland before returning to Scotland, while a group in Ukraine will take the convoy to a base in the city of Kolomyya.
MAHU will now continue its efforts to send medical supplies, mobility equipment and pet food to the war-torn country.
The group is restricted by a lack of storage facilities and now sends van loads of goods rather than the lorries used when the group first started five years ago.
The majority of donations for Ukraine come from private individuals, hospitals and surgeries in and around Oban, Mid Argyll and Kintyre.
A network of voluntary groups assist in transporting the collections and, once they arrive in Ukraine, they are distributed between various hospitals, care facilities, rehabilitation centres and frontline medics.
Ukraine has been under a full-scale military invasion by Russia since 2022, with the UK providing long-standing support for the country.
Refugees from Ukraine have been given sanctuary across Scotland, including in Argyll and Bute.
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