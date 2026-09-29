Gifted by Donald Scobie from Minard, the Mitsubishi Trojan pick-up truck arrived in western Ukraine on September 27 and is the first vehicle donated by the Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine (MAHU) support group.

The vehicle will now be checked over and repaired if required before being earmarked for use by various military units.

MAHU organiser Nikki Thompson said: “We were overwhelmed but delighted at his [Donald’s] generosity and, after a wee bit of organising, it is now on its way.

“We are very fortunate to still have the support of our local communities and followers who continue to support Ukraine.”