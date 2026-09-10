Kilmartin Museum Education Team’s Reconnecting With Nature Project has been shortlisted in the Nature Tourism category at RSPB Scotland’s prestigious Nature of Scotland Awards.
Based in Kilmartin and working throughout Argyll, the education team centres its programme on connecting people with nature, interpreting local archaeology and natural history.
It delivers innovative projects for all ages and abilities, helping visitors, young people, and the wider community engage with heritage through art, craft, photography, social media, events, training, activities and informative talks, highlighting the importance of local action in saving Scotland’s species and habitats.
Reconnecting With Nature showcases the team’s work, inspiring interest and knowledge about the natural landscapes through a variety of projects using the museum’s nationally significant prehistoric collections to emphasise humanity’s relationship and reliance on the land since ancient times.
Education and Volunteer Officer Jacquelyn Condie said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for our work engaging learners of all ages and abilities in discovering Argyll’s incredible flora and fauna and protecting this unique ecosystem through stewardship and conservation. We love to see people feel reconnected to nature whilst having fun.”
The finalists were announced last week at the Nature of Scotland Awards shortlist reception held at the Scottish Parliament, hosted by Ariane Burgess MSP and sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits.
The winners of all 10 categories will be revealed at a celebratory event held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) on Thursday November 19, where the 55 finalists will gather.
RSPB Scotland has been running the awards for over a decade and is grateful for the support of the many supporters and sponsors including the 2026 headline sponsor NatureScot.
This year’s ceremony will be hosted by award-winning presenter and wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan MBE and BBC Scotland Landward presenter Arlene Stuart.
The Nature of Scotland Awards recognise individuals and organisations making a difference across local communities, and businesses to support Scotland’s wildlife and natural environment.
John Mason, chair of the Nature of Scotland Awards judging panel and chair of the RSPB Scotland Committee, said: “The Nature of Scotland Awards shine a spotlight on the people, projects and partnerships making a real difference for nature across the country.
"The standard of entries this year has once again been incredibly inspiring and demonstrates the passion, innovation and commitment that exists in every corner of Scotland. On behalf of the judging panel, I want to thank everyone who applied and shared their stories with us. I look forward to celebrating their achievements together at the awards ceremony in November.”
Headline sponsor NatureScot’s chair, Professor Colin Galbraith, said: “We all want to live in a Scotland where people and nature flourish. With nature in a deepening global crisis, and climate change showing little sign of slowing, we need nature heroes now more than ever to tackle the impacts of climate change and to help nature recover.
"These nominees embody the remarkable, caring spirit of nature conservation, restoration and enjoyment across our country. They bring to life ideas, projects and communities that show us what a hopeful and resilient environment can look like."
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