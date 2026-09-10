This year’s ceremony will be hosted by award-winning presenter and wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan MBE and BBC Scotland Landward presenter Arlene Stuart.

The Nature of Scotland Awards recognise individuals and organisations making a difference across local communities, and businesses to support Scotland’s wildlife and natural environment.

John Mason, chair of the Nature of Scotland Awards judging panel and chair of the RSPB Scotland Committee, said: “The Nature of Scotland Awards shine a spotlight on the people, projects and partnerships making a real difference for nature across the country.

"The standard of entries this year has once again been incredibly inspiring and demonstrates the passion, innovation and commitment that exists in every corner of Scotland. On behalf of the judging panel, I want to thank everyone who applied and shared their stories with us. I look forward to celebrating their achievements together at the awards ceremony in November.”

Headline sponsor NatureScot’s chair, Professor Colin Galbraith, said: “We all want to live in a Scotland where people and nature flourish. With nature in a deepening global crisis, and climate change showing little sign of slowing, we need nature heroes now more than ever to tackle the impacts of climate change and to help nature recover.

"These nominees embody the remarkable, caring spirit of nature conservation, restoration and enjoyment across our country. They bring to life ideas, projects and communities that show us what a hopeful and resilient environment can look like."