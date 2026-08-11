ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Search For Jobs at HiJobs
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Red Star's sparkling start to new season

Red Star's sparkling start to new season

Aug 11, 2026
Poverty stories brought to life in new exhibition

Poverty stories brought to life in new exhibition

Aug 11, 2026
Col-Glen take first point from league leaders while Kilmory deny Strachur-Dunoon title race points

Col-Glen take first point from league leaders while Kilmory deny Strachur-Dunoon title race points

Aug 11, 2026
Pressure mounts on JMT as charity regulator is urged to "intervene"

Pressure mounts on JMT as charity regulator is urged to "intervene"

Aug 11, 2026

West Coast Today

Red Star's sparkling start to new season

Red Star's sparkling start to new season

Aug 11, 2026
Point and Sandwick Trust shortlisted for national social enterprise award for second consecutive year

Point and Sandwick Trust shortlisted for national social enterprise award for second consecutive year

Aug 11, 2026
Ramsay takes August Medal in tight Dunaverty finish

Ramsay takes August Medal in tight Dunaverty finish

Aug 11, 2026
Col-Glen take first point from league leaders while Kilmory deny Strachur-Dunoon title race points

Col-Glen take first point from league leaders while Kilmory deny Strachur-Dunoon title race points

Aug 11, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Cafe Team Member - Tesco
ObanObanSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Hatchery RAS Technician (Lochailort) - Mowi Scotland
Lochailort, LochaberLochailort, Lochaber£29,389 to £36,676 per annum£29,389 to £36,676 per annum
School Dining Supervisor - NAY17608 - North Ayrshire Council
KA27 8JPKA27 8JP£13.52 per hour£13.52 per hour
Office Administrator - Ferguson Transport & Shipping
Fort WilliamFort William£13.45 per hour£13.45 per hour
Administrator - Machrinhanish Airbase Community Company Development Ltd
MachrihanishMachrihanish£27,000 to £28,500 per annum£27,000 to £28,500 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today