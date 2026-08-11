As well as the best of the best of the agricultural entries in the main ring where the judges made their over-all decisions after the individual prizes in each section, there were animals of more unexpected descriptions such as owls, snakes and spiders to the sides.



Vintage tractors rolled alongside food and drink stalls, charity stalls and emergency services and organisations keen to recruit new members.



The sheep and cattle sections saw prime produce on show while the horse and pony section was an indication of the hard work needed to turn out the best on the day.



A huge number of dogs were paraded around with prizes for everything from the dog in best condition to the waggiest tail.



In the home industries tent there was baking of all shapes and delicious sizes, as well as preserves, flowers and vegetables and the talents of crook-makers to admire.



Bouncy castles, face-painting and glitter tattoos kept the younger visitors entertained - and everyone was entertained by the terrier race, which is always a favourite.



Throughout the day music was provided as a backdrop by Eriskay Lilt Ceilidh Band.



Over-all supreme champion of the show was a two-crop Suffolk ewe from N and J MacDonald of Strathlaggan, Islay, which was also supreme champion at Kintyre Agricultural Show the day before.



Runner-up was the over-all horse champion Lurgan MacMartin owned by Jenny Livingstone and Alison MacLeod and shown by Jenny.