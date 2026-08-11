Mid Argyll Show had something for everyone on Saturday and it showed as the crowds ignored the unsettled weather and headed for Kilmory.
As well as the best of the best of the agricultural entries in the main ring where the judges made their over-all decisions after the individual prizes in each section, there were animals of more unexpected descriptions such as owls, snakes and spiders to the sides.
Vintage tractors rolled alongside food and drink stalls, charity stalls and emergency services and organisations keen to recruit new members.
The sheep and cattle sections saw prime produce on show while the horse and pony section was an indication of the hard work needed to turn out the best on the day.
A huge number of dogs were paraded around with prizes for everything from the dog in best condition to the waggiest tail.
In the home industries tent there was baking of all shapes and delicious sizes, as well as preserves, flowers and vegetables and the talents of crook-makers to admire.
Bouncy castles, face-painting and glitter tattoos kept the younger visitors entertained - and everyone was entertained by the terrier race, which is always a favourite.
Throughout the day music was provided as a backdrop by Eriskay Lilt Ceilidh Band.
Over-all supreme champion of the show was a two-crop Suffolk ewe from N and J MacDonald of Strathlaggan, Islay, which was also supreme champion at Kintyre Agricultural Show the day before.
Runner-up was the over-all horse champion Lurgan MacMartin owned by Jenny Livingstone and Alison MacLeod and shown by Jenny.
Main Ring Trophies
Duisdale Cup: Confined Champion of Show – R & I Shaw; Wilma Weir Cup: Reserve Confined Champion of Show – D Anderson.
Logan Richmond Trophy: Supreme Champion of Show – N & J McDonald; Reserve Supreme Champion of Show – Jenny Livingstone.
Flauden Cup: Best Pedigree Dog – Sydney Vipours; Conic Trophy: Best Gun Dog – Sydney Vipours.
Kilmartin Hotel Cup: Fun Class Winner – Megan Lines; Achnabreac Cup: Best Barker – Emily Owen.
Child Handler: Ben Vintage.
Tractors Competition: Overall Champion – Jamie Reid.
Cattle Section
Open Champion: Challenge Cup, Mrs Strickland Trophy – Cladich Fold; Reserve Open Champion – Cladich Fold; Best Group of Three – Cladich Fold.
Achnaba Cup: Champion Cross Suckled Calf – D Semple; Special Prize – D Semple; Reserve Champion Cross Suckled Calf – D Semple.
Poltalloch Cup: Heifer Calf Suitable for Breeding – I & N Malcolm.
Naturally Shown: Champion – D Anderson; Special Prize, Reserve – 2nd, Crear; Quaich for Best Crossbred Animal for Breeding – I & N Malcolm.
Commercial Beef: SAI Trophy, Champion – D Anderson; Best Animal, Open – C & H MacKinnon; Best Animal, Confined – D Anderson.
Interbreed Beef Cattle: Uigle Cup for Best Team of Three Breeding Animals – Cladich Fold; Progeny Cup for Bull or Cow and Two of Its Offspring – Cladich Fold.
Confined Beef: Parker Cup and Special Prize, Champion – D Anderson; Reserve Champion – I & N Malcolm.
Open Beef: MAAS Perpetual Challenge Cup and Special Prize, Champion – C & H MacKinnon; Reserve Champion – C & H MacKinnon.
Homebred Beef: Drimdrishaig Cup, Best Homebred Beef Animal – C & H MacKinnon.
Sheep Section
Blackface: Fay MacDairmid Cup, Ewe with own lamb or lambs at foot – Arnicle; Knock Quaich, Confined Group Champion – R & I Shaw; Lochgair Hotel Trophy, Open Group Champion – Arnicle; Ormsary Trophy, Confined Blackface Champion – R & I Shaw; Special Prize, Reserve Champion – R & I Shaw; Special Prize, Best Blackface Female bred by exhibitor – R & I Shaw; Coulinlongart Cup, Best Blackface Sheep bred by exhibitor – R & I Shaw; Challenge Cup and Special Prize, Overall Blackface Sheep Champion – R & I Shaw; Perpetual Cup and Special Prize, Overall Blackface Sheep Reserve Champion – J & J MacPherson; Kintyre Farmers Cup, Blackface Sheep Opposite Sex to Champion – J & J MacPherson; Alexander MacBrayne Cup, Best Blackface Male Champion – R & I Shaw; Society Challenge Cup, Best Blackface Female Champion – J & J MacPherson; Duncan Lamont Salver, Best Blackface Ewe Lambs Championship – Arnicle.
Suffolk: Perpetual Trophy and Special Prize, Champion – N & J McDonald; Special Prize, Reserve Champion – N & J McDonald.
Texel: Perpetual Trophy and Special Prize, Confined Champion – D Anderson; Quaich and Special Prize, Confined Reserve Champion – D Anderson; Mid Argyll Agricultural Society Cup and Special Prize, Open Champion – WA & D Robertson; Special Prize, Open Reserve Champion – WA & D Robertson.
Blue Faced Leicester: Perpetual Trophy and Special Prize, Champion – Nick Milton; Special Prize, Reserve Champion – Nick Milton.
Cross Bred Sheep: Perpetual Trophy and Special Prize, Champion – Nick Milton; Special Prize, Reserve Champion – J & M Turner.
Any Other Pure Breed: Clochkeil Cup and Special Prize, Champion – G & J Gillespie; Special Prize, Reserve Champion – Ballachuan Farm.
Junior Young Handler (12–18 Years): Craig Taylor Memorial Cup – Jamie MacPhee.
Confined Sheep: MAAS Cup and Special Prize, Champion – R & I Shaw; Bank of Scotland Cup, Best Sheep other than Blackface confined to Mid Argyll – D Anderson.
Overall: Barbreck Cup and Special Prize, All Sheep Overall Champion – N & J McDonald; Achnaba Cup, Sheep other than Blackface Open – N & J McDonald.
Clydesdales
Clydesdale: MacFadyen Cup Champion – L Bastow, Pat McGinley Silver Salver; Reserve Champion – S Tuite; 3rd – L Bastow; Young Handler Rosette – Orlagh Yule.
Horse and Pony Section
Shetland Pony: Champion – Newglen Senator, ridden and owned by Heather Dixon; Reserve – Erray Watercress, ridden and owned by Amber Carter.
Highland Pony: Champion – Lurgan MacMartin, ridden by Jenny Livingstone and owned by Jenny Livingston and Alison MacLeod.
Mountain and Moorland: Champion – Ballymahon Shaddow, ridden by Jaddie Baillie and owned by Wendy Baillie; Reserve – Ruadh Ramsey, ridden and owned by Fiona Shaw.
Show Pony: Champion – Riely, ridden and owned by Poppy MacLean; Reserve – Tweedside Tonto, ridden by Natalia Broderick and owned by Laura Neilson.
Show Horse: Champion – Texas, ridden by Alison Campbell and owned by Laura Neilson; Reserve – Glencruiten Shades of Autumn, ridden by Iona Dunlop and owned by Maxine Lafferty.
Coloured: Champion – Glenfyne Billicoy, ridden and owned by Julie Donn; Reserve – Cute as a Button, ridden by Ellie MacBrayne and owned by Danielle Young.
Working Hunter Horse: Champion – Glenfyne Billicoy, ridden and owned by Julie Donn.
Working Hunter Pony: Champion – Biscuit, ridden by Katie Tuite and owned by Claire MacGregor; Reserves – Obi, ridden by Ellie Louise Underwood and owned by Amy Underwood, and River, ridden by Jessica MacCrae and owned by Ailsa MacCrae.
Confined Horse: Champion – Newglen Senator, ridden and owned by Heather Dixon; Reserve – Texas, ridden and owned by Alison Campbell.
Overall Horse Champion: Lurgan MacMartin, ridden by Jenny Livingstone and owned by Jenny Livingston and Alison MacLeod; Reserve – Riely, ridden and owned by Poppy MacLean.
Dog Section
Best Pedigree Dog: Flauden Cup – Sydney Vipours.
Best Gun Dog: Conic Trophy – Sydney Vipours.
Fun Class: Kilmartin Hotel Cup – Megan Lines.
Best Barker: Achnabreac Cup – Emily Owen.
Child Handler: Ben Vintage.
Home Industries
Walking Sticks and Crooks: MAAS Cup for Most Points – Arthur Dent; Park Championship Cup for Best Exhibit – Arthur Dent; Special Prize for Best Novice Stick – Sandy Patterson.
Baking: Park Championship Bowl for Most Points – Arthur Dent; SWRI 75th Anniversary Quaich for Best Exhibit – Emma Kemp.
Dairy and Preserves: Preserve Quaich for Most Points – Marije Terpstra.
Flowers: Fyne Flower Cup for Most Points in Classes 31–40 – Emma Kemp; MacKenzie Cup for Most Points in Classes 41–46 – Dianne Miller; Ferguson Cup for Most Points Overall – Marije Terpstra.
Handicrafts: MAAS Cup for Most Points – Dianne Miller.
Children aged 5–7: MAAS Cup for Most Points – Diana Herriot, Maisie Teale and Iona Carey, shared.
Children aged 8–12: MAAS Cup for Most Points – Isla Murdoch.
Under 25s entering Adult Classes: MAAS Centenary Youth Cup – Mark Balkeen.
Vegetables: Fred Shuttlewood Cup for Most Points – Grace MacLeod; Shuttlewood Cup for Best Exhibit – Kames Farm
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