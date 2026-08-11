Pebbles removed from beach

On the afternoon of Wednesday August 5th Police received a report that someone had deliberately removed a quantity of pebbles from Claddich Beach at Portnahaven.

Police are following a positive line of enquiry.

Vehicle item damages bonnet

Between 0920 and 0930 hours on Thursday August 6th, a black pick up style motor vehicle has been travelling on the A816 north towards Kilmartin. At Kilmichael Glassary an item has fell from the vehicle striking and damaging the bonnet of a white Volkswagen.

Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote Crime Reference number CR/0346700/26.

Man reported with two knives

On the evening of Wednesday August 5th Police received a report of a male in possession of two knives on the path from Blarbuie to the hospital.

A 23 year old male will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to the incident.

Driver issued vehicle warning

A 20 year old male driver was issued a ASB Section 126 vehicle warning due to his manner of driving on Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead on the afternoon of Friday August 7th.

Suzuki damaged while parked

Between 0745 and 0845 hours on Friday August 7th the rear driver’s side of a Red Suzuki Vitara has sustained damage whilst parked and stationary on the B841 at Bellanoch.

Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website.

Please quote Crime Reference number CR/0354767/26.