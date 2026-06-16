Over 550 entries showcasing the strength and vibrancy of Gaelic language, music and culture took to the town on June 5, 6 and 7.

Winners from Mid Argyll included those from Lochgilphead Joint Campus, Inveraray Primary School and Sandbank Primary.

A total of eight first places were recorded from Mid Argyll, with two second and three third place awards.

In Competition C02 (Duet Singing, 13–15 years), Sophie and Gracie Phillips from Lochgilphead Campus secured first place.

Sandbank Primary School achieved third place in Competition C07 (Primary School Action Song and the Royal Bank of Scotland Trophy).

In the solo singing competitions, Oran French of Sandbank Primary School was awarded third place in Competition S02 (Primary 2 Fluent Solo).