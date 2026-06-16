Competitors from Mid Argyll put in a strong showing, as Mòd mania descended upon Oban.
Over 550 entries showcasing the strength and vibrancy of Gaelic language, music and culture took to the town on June 5, 6 and 7.
Winners from Mid Argyll included those from Lochgilphead Joint Campus, Inveraray Primary School and Sandbank Primary.
A total of eight first places were recorded from Mid Argyll, with two second and three third place awards.
In Competition C02 (Duet Singing, 13–15 years), Sophie and Gracie Phillips from Lochgilphead Campus secured first place.
Sandbank Primary School achieved third place in Competition C07 (Primary School Action Song and the Royal Bank of Scotland Trophy).
In the solo singing competitions, Oran French of Sandbank Primary School was awarded third place in Competition S02 (Primary 2 Fluent Solo).
Eilidh MacRae of Sandbank Primary School won first place in Competition S05 (Primary 5 Fluent Solo), while Kate Macgregor from the same school achieved second place in Competition S08 (Girls P7 Fluent Solo).
In Competition S16 (Primary 5 Learners Solo), Ebony West of Dunbeg Primary School and Lucy Clark of Inveraray Primary School shared third place.
Frazer Prentice of Lochgilphead Campus enjoyed outstanding success in the 13–15 Boys Open competitions, winning first place in both Competition S21 and Competition S25a.
He was also awarded the 13–15 Boys Silver Pendant.
The poetry competitions also saw strong performances.
In Competition BA02 (Poetry P2 Fluent), Oran French of Sandbank Primary School won first place, with Grace Baird, also from Sandbank Primary School, taking second place.
Eilidh MacRae secured another first-place finish in Competition BA05 (Poetry P5 Fluent).
In the learners’ poetry categories, Lily Clark of Inveraray Primary School won first place in Competition BA12 (Poetry P4 Learners), while Lucy Clark of Inveraray Primary School took first place in Competition BA12a (Poetry P5 Learners).
A full version of the results can be found on the West Coast Today website.
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