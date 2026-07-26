Organised by Julie Brown and the team at Lochgilphead Medical Centre, the competition is separated into two categories, one for those aged under eight and another for youngsters between eight and 16.

Entrants are being asked to design an engaging and informative poster that promotes awareness of ticks, highlights where ticks may be found, and shares simple messages about staying safe outdoors.

Julie Brown, Lochgilphead Practice Manager, said: "The west coast of Scotland offers fantastic opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and we want everyone to do so safely.

“Through this competition, children and young people can help raise awareness of ticks in a fun and creative way, while supporting an important public health message.

“We are looking forward to seeing the imaginative designs produced by our young artists."

Winning entries from both age categories will win a bundle of art supplies and be displayed within local healthcare facilities and community venues to help promote tick awareness.

Competition entry posters can be handed in to the practice on and before August 10, with entrants encouraged to include their name, age and contact details on the back.

Ticks are common in many rural and woodland areas and can attach to people and animals after contact with long grass, bracken and vegetation.

Raising awareness of the importance of checking for ticks after spending time outdoors can help reduce the risk of illnesses such as Lyme disease.