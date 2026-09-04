The White-Tailed Eagle chick fell from its next during a stormy day in July 2023 and suffered a serious break to its left wing.

Although the chick – which was named Kinky by a local skipper due to the distinctive ‘kink’ in his wing – did eventually fledge, experts were concerned that he would not be able to survive independently.

The following year Kinky was spotted at a new nest site continuing to be fed by its parents – a behaviour never before witnessed in the species.

In 2025, RSPB Scotland launched an appeal after Kinky’s parents were spotted breeding once again leading to concerns that Kinky had not survived his first winter alone.

Thankfully, Kinky was spotted by Blair Ketteringham, a crew member of the Mull Charters vessel Lady Jayne, circling the island of Eorsa in Loch na Keal on Mull in July 2025.

It was worried that he would struggle to survive his second winter alone, just like with the first.

Nature had it out for him. Most would have given up. But it refused.

Kinky has once again been spotted on the island and appears to be doing well.