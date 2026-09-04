Mull’s miracle bird has been spotted nesting on the island three years after falling from its nest as a chick and breaking a wing.
The White-Tailed Eagle chick fell from its next during a stormy day in July 2023 and suffered a serious break to its left wing.
Although the chick – which was named Kinky by a local skipper due to the distinctive ‘kink’ in his wing – did eventually fledge, experts were concerned that he would not be able to survive independently.
The following year Kinky was spotted at a new nest site continuing to be fed by its parents – a behaviour never before witnessed in the species.
In 2025, RSPB Scotland launched an appeal after Kinky’s parents were spotted breeding once again leading to concerns that Kinky had not survived his first winter alone.
Thankfully, Kinky was spotted by Blair Ketteringham, a crew member of the Mull Charters vessel Lady Jayne, circling the island of Eorsa in Loch na Keal on Mull in July 2025.
It was worried that he would struggle to survive his second winter alone, just like with the first.
Nature had it out for him. Most would have given up. But it refused.
Kinky has once again been spotted on the island and appears to be doing well.
Naturalist and presenter Iolo Williams was working as a wildlife guide for Nature Scotland Wildlife Tours when Kinky reappeared on Mull.
He said: “I’d heard the incredible story of Kinky’s survival against the odds in 2023 and his parents still caring for him over a year later.
“So, to now see him alive and well, aged three and approaching maturity, is an absolute joy.
“Kinky is a truly inspirational eagle.”
Kinky will not reach sexual maturity and find a mate until he is around five years old.
However, he is already developing the beginnings of his adult plumage, which includes his tail changing from brown to the distinctive white that gives the species their name.
As he gets older, the potential for conflict with other eagles increases.
“I’m in awe of this bird!” said RSPB Ambassador Dave Sexton.
“He had a death-defying start in life but things are about to get even tougher.
“As he nears maturity, looking for a mate and a territory of his own, he might clash with established pairs and that doesn’t always end well.
“But Kinky’s a born survivor; I’m keeping everything crossed for him.”
In 1918, the UK’s last native White-tailed Eagle was shot in Shetland.
A reintroduction project was started in Scotland in 1975 and has seen them establish a self-sustaining population.
Further reintroduction projects have seen the species return to England and Northern Ireland.
There are now around 200 pairs across the UK.
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