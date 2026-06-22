This is his 21st endurance challenge since being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2018.



This week Alex and a team of six others are paddling across the Great Glen Canoe expedition, wild camping along the route each night, for five days.

Supported by adventure specialists In Your Element the expedition has been carefully adapted to make it accessible despite the progression of Alex’s condition, turning what once seemed an impossible dream into a reality.

"Being diagnosed with MND shouldn’t mean you lose all those hopes and dreams you had pre-diagnosis," he said.

"The things we envision for ourselves are so incredibly personal and to feel as though you have to let go of that part of yourself hurts.

"I want to show that it doesn’t all end when you receive that diagnosis; instead, I’ve been able to complete 20 enduring challenges, with my 21st being something I have long wanted to take on."