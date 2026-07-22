Scotland’s invaluable Gaelic broadcasting services need a better funding model to allow them to meet the needs of communities across the Highlands and Islands, Scottish Greens MSP Ariane Burgess says.
Gaelic TV and radio programmes are a key part of the growth of the language and create hundreds of jobs and opportunities in the Highlands and Islands.
MG Alba, the organisation that delivers BBC Gaelic services, is funded by both the Scottish Government and the BBC. However, this funding is set year-by-year and – over the last three years – has not kept up with inflation.
This situation has made it more difficult for Gaelic broadcasting services to create programmes and opportunities for Gaelic-
Long-term underfunding by the Government has led to a 28 per cent decline in new Gaelic programming over the past decade.
Ms Burgess has backed calls for these services to receive multi-year funding so they can inform, educate and entertain communities across Scotland and beyond for the long-term.
It comes as the UK Parliament’s Scottish Affairs Committee has launched an inquiry into how Gaelic broadcasting services are supported, which people can submit evidence to until Wednesday August 12.
Ms Burgess said: “We live in a world where media is around us 24/7. It gives us a window on the wider world but also allows us to speak back to ourselves, defining our Scottish identity and what it is to be a part of a community.
“Having a Gaelic presence on TV, radio and social media is a vital public service. It adds to the richness of our culture, not just in the Highlands and Islands but across Scotland and the wider world. It also allows us to reflect on our history, interrogate the issues of today as well as look forward to the future.
“Unfortunately, Gaelic broadcasting has had to operate with a woefully small amount of money that isn’t proportionate to the service it provides. This has meant fewer programmes, more repeats and a downward spiral in job opportunities for the Highlands and Islands, particularly in journalism and the creative sector."
The MSP has pointed to the Welsh example as proof that greater funding to public broadcasters can increase use of a language. Welsh broadcasting on S4C receives about £108 million in funding annually compared to about £25 million for Gaelic on BBC Alba.
This means less programmes, less social media presence and therefore, less reach.
“With a new BBC charter on the way in 2028, I’d urge the Scottish Government and the public broadcaster to put more funding into Gaelic broadcasting and to make this funding part of a multi-year package," Ms Burgess concluded.
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