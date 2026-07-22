Gaelic TV and radio programmes are a key part of the growth of the language and create hundreds of jobs and opportunities in the Highlands and Islands.

MG Alba, the organisation that delivers BBC Gaelic services, is funded by both the Scottish Government and the BBC. However, this funding is set year-by-year and – over the last three years – has not kept up with inflation.

This situation has made it more difficult for Gaelic broadcasting services to create programmes and opportunities for Gaelic- speaking communities.

Long-term underfunding by the Government has led to a 28 per cent decline in new Gaelic programming over the past decade.

Ms Burgess has backed calls for these services to receive multi-year funding so they can inform, educate and entertain communities across Scotland and beyond for the long-term.

It comes as the UK Parliament’s Scottish Affairs Committee has launched an inquiry into how Gaelic broadcasting services are supported, which people can submit evidence to until Wednesday August 12.