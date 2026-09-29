More than 100 competitors took part in the Mid Argyll Triathlon and Aquathon despite challenging conditions.
The event, sponsored by the Crawfords’ group, was held at MACPool on Sunday September 27, with competitors tackling swimming, cycling and running events.
Organisers said the event could not go ahead without the support of Argyll and Bute Council, MACPool, Scottish Canals, sponsors and volunteers.
“We’d like to give a really huge thanks to our marshals and the volunteers from Helensburgh First Aid this year for standing out in the rain to ensure others had a safe event,” organisers added.
Nine adult relay teams and two junior teams competed in the relay, consisting of a 500-metre swim, 19-kilometre cycle and 6.5km run.
Kilmorians took first place, with Andrew Naylor recording the fastest cycle time of the day in 27:41.
Blood Boys finished second and The Tri-tones third.
The Blood Boys team of June Murdoch, Martin Stewart and Logan Cinnamond were the first junior team and set a new junior team course record of 1:16:12.
Will Tri For Cake, made up of Majorie Leighton, Helen Martin and Cheryl Caldwell, were the first female team.
The junior female team of Esmee Bain, Charlotte Dale and Jesseca McNab raised more than £500 in sponsorship towards their international scouting adventures.
Ten competitors entered the aquathlon, which involved a 500m swim and 2.5km run to Millers Bridge and back.
Lisa Hustaedt finished first, with Cameron Cochrane second in a new open course record of 25:43 and Ruby Dunlop third.
Alana Redpath of Fusion Triathlon Club was the first junior.
The individual triathlon attracted 87 competitors across senior, veteran, super veteran, vintage and super vintage categories.
Cycling to the event from Helensburgh, Marcus Hills of Lomond Swimming and Triathlon Club won the open race in a new course record time of 1:02:00.
David Carey finished second and was the first local open competitor, followed by fellow locals Andrew Meechan and Stephen Whiston.
Whiston also won the David McElhinney Memorial Trophy for the fastest run by a male aged 50 and over.
In the female race, Alison Roger took first place, with Jennifer Muir second and Eve Tulloch third.
Roger recorded the third-fastest bike time of the day overall in 30:44.
Eve Tulloch recorded the fastest female run time, while Laura MacGregor was the first local female.
Sue Allen was the first female super-vintage competitor.
The event was organised by Mid Argyll Tri and Cycle Club; full results are available at the group’s website.
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