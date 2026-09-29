The event, sponsored by the Crawfords’ group, was held at MACPool on Sunday September 27, with competitors tackling swimming, cycling and running events.

Organisers said the event could not go ahead without the support of Argyll and Bute Council, MACPool, Scottish Canals, sponsors and volunteers.

“We’d like to give a really huge thanks to our marshals and the volunteers from Helensburgh First Aid this year for standing out in the rain to ensure others had a safe event,” organisers added.