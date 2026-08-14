More than 200 people gathered at Westport Beach on Wednesday evening to watch a rare solar eclipse – and, despite heavy cloud cover, the occasion still delivered glimpses of the spectacle and a packed beach atmosphere.
Kintyre and Gigha Night Sky Group organised the family-friendly event, providing free eclipse glasses, information leaflets and safely filtered club telescopes for visitors.
The car park was overflowing as eclipse-watchers filled the beach for the event, which ran from 6pm until 8pm.
The eclipse reached its maximum over Kintyre at about 7.06pm. Cloud made uninterrupted viewing difficult, but the group said the eclipse was visible at different stages throughout the evening.
The August 12 event was a partial solar eclipse in Scotland, although it was a total solar eclipse along a narrow path across parts of Greenland, Iceland and Spain.
For people watching in the UK, it was significant as it was the deepest partial solar eclipse visible since 1999, with about nine-tenths of the Sun obscured in much of Scotland.
A comparable deep partial eclipse is not expected to be visible from the UK until 2081, while the next total solar eclipse visible from the UK is due in 2090.
That rarity helped draw crowds to Westport, even as the weather limited the view.
One attendee described the turnout and atmosphere as “spectacular”, praising the group for arranging the gathering.
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