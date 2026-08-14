Visitors prepare to use one of the Kintyre and Gigha Night Sky Group’s viewing instruments during the Westport Beach eclipse watch. Photograph: Keith Wilson.

Visitors prepare to use one of the Kintyre and Gigha Night Sky Group’s viewing instruments during the Westport Beach eclipse watch. Photograph: Keith Wilson.

For people watching in the UK, it was significant as it was the deepest partial solar eclipse visible since 1999, with about nine-tenths of the Sun obscured in much of Scotland.

A comparable deep partial eclipse is not expected to be visible from the UK until 2081, while the next total solar eclipse visible from the UK is due in 2090.

That rarity helped draw crowds to Westport, even as the weather limited the view.

One attendee described the turnout and atmosphere as “spectacular”, praising the group for arranging the gathering.