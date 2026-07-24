The scheme, managed by Advice Direct Scotland on behalf of the Scottish Government, was part of a £10 million package of support intended to help vulnerable households facing increased heating oil and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) costs.

Data published by Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle revealed that, of the 9,000 applications submitted, 5,630 were rejected because applicants were either ineligible or failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove they qualified for support.

In Argyll and Bute, 212 applications for the £300 payment were rejected, while 90 were approved.

Across the Highlands, 1,409 applications were received, with 919 deemed unsuccessful.

Mr Eagle said: “The application process for the Scottish Government’s Emergency Heating Oil Scheme has been scandalous and my sympathies go out to those who haven’t received this funding.

“It’s appalling that more than 60 per cent of applications have been rejected at one of the greatest times of need for households, particularly in rural areas like the Highlands and Islands.

“Many struggling households are still coming to terms with these price rises and shouldn’t be turned down for this funding simply because they work for a living.”

The Tory MSP previously called for the rules to be changed so that everyone would be entitled to the payment.

He added: “Serious questions must be asked as to why this help isn’t properly reaching homes across Scotland, which is why the criteria urgently need to be changed before the Emergency Heating Oil Scheme closes on September 30.”

In response, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Ministers introduced the scheme at the peak of the spiralling prices faced by Scottish households reliant on heating oil or liquid petroleum gas to heat their homes as a result of the Iran conflict.

"The scheme was put in place to ensure the most vulnerable households are supported. This includes households on means-tested benefits, as well as those in financial hardship and at risk of self-rationing fuel who have unavoidable additional heating needs.

“Eligibility and guidance for the scheme are kept under constant review to ensure they are appropriate and as simple as possible for applicants to follow, while ensuring public funding is targeted at households with the greatest need.”