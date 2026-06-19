Alongside planning consent for 1,640 homes between June 2023 and April 2026, up to £8m has been secured for ‘key’ housing initiatives.



The report before the enivronment, development and infrastructure committee said targeted worker accommodation, including 12 new units, in Tobermory, Mull, where infrastructure is complete and construction is expected to begin later in 2026, had progressed.



Major strategic developments are also moving forward, including plans for 433 homes at Dunbeg, Oban, alongside social and affordable housing projects in Helensburgh, Islay, Dunoon, Campbeltown and other communities.



Strategic Development Frameworks for Oban and Helensburgh are progressing, setting out a 20–40-year vision to align housing delivery with infrastructure and economic growth.



A Landlord-to-Landlord Sales Project, launched in April 2026, is helping retain rental properties by matching sellers with prospective landlords – supporting tenants to remain in their homes and maintaining supply during the emergency.