Progress is being made to tackle Argyll and Bute’s housing crisis, according to a report before the area’s councillors.
Alongside planning consent for 1,640 homes between June 2023 and April 2026, up to £8m has been secured for ‘key’ housing initiatives.
The report before the enivronment, development and infrastructure committee said targeted worker accommodation, including 12 new units, in Tobermory, Mull, where infrastructure is complete and construction is expected to begin later in 2026, had progressed.
Major strategic developments are also moving forward, including plans for 433 homes at Dunbeg, Oban, alongside social and affordable housing projects in Helensburgh, Islay, Dunoon, Campbeltown and other communities.
Strategic Development Frameworks for Oban and Helensburgh are progressing, setting out a 20–40-year vision to align housing delivery with infrastructure and economic growth.
A Landlord-to-Landlord Sales Project, launched in April 2026, is helping retain rental properties by matching sellers with prospective landlords – supporting tenants to remain in their homes and maintaining supply during the emergency.
Community organisations across Argyll and Bute are playing a key role in delivering new homes, purchasing properties for affordable rent, and bringing empty homes back into use to support local workers and families.
And more than £2.7 million has been invested through energy efficiency programmes to help households reduce costs and carbon emissions. Work is also underway to explore innovative solutions such as microgrids and shared heating systems, particularly for rural and island communities.
There have been targeted interventions – such as bringing NHS-owned accommodation back into use – which are being used to directly support the delivery of healthcare and other essential services in remote island communities.
Leader of Argyll and Bute Council Councillor Jim Lynch said: “This update shows the scale of action being taken across Argyll and Bute. From unlocking major development sites to supporting community-led housing, we are making meaningful progress in tackling the housing emergency.
“Housing delivery takes time, but the breadth of activity underway—from early-stage planning through to projects on site – demonstrates a strong and co-ordinated response. We are focused on both short-term impact and long-term change.”
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