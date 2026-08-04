Because She Was Here: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Resilience tells the tragic story of Ellie, who despite battling overwhelming medical challenges, embraced life with courage, joy and determination.

Naturally, Ellie’s sudden death left Catherine absolutely devastated, however, with the passage of time and after experiencing unimaginable grief, Catherine managed to rebuild her life and found the strength to keep moving forward.

Catherine became the first person in her family to attend university and she qualified as a nurse who has dedicated her life to caring for others during their darkest moments.

Because She Was Here is a mother’s powerful recollection of difficult and dark times, however, it is ultimately a story about, grief, love, resilience, hope, and about enduring love that can shape a person’s life.