Catherine McAllister, who was raised on Arran but moved to the mainland after the death of her three-year-old daughter, has written a deeply personal memoir that will raise funds for bereaved families at the bereavement suite of University Hospital Wishaw.
Because She Was Here: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Resilience tells the tragic story of Ellie, who despite battling overwhelming medical challenges, embraced life with courage, joy and determination.
Naturally, Ellie’s sudden death left Catherine absolutely devastated, however, with the passage of time and after experiencing unimaginable grief, Catherine managed to rebuild her life and found the strength to keep moving forward.
Catherine became the first person in her family to attend university and she qualified as a nurse who has dedicated her life to caring for others during their darkest moments.
Because She Was Here is a mother’s powerful recollection of difficult and dark times, however, it is ultimately a story about, grief, love, resilience, hope, and about enduring love that can shape a person’s life.
Speaking to the Banner about her motivation for writing the memoir, Catherine said: “I recently published my memoir, Because She Was Here, to honour Ellie’s life and the love she continues to leave behind. I wrote it in the hope that it brings comfort to other bereaved families and encourages people to talk more openly about grief. Alongside writing the book, I worked as a nurse throughout the covid pandemic, which gave me another perspective on loss, compassion and hope.
“The book is a tribute to my daughter and the extraordinary love she brought into my life. I wrote it so that she would be remembered not for how she died, but for how she lived, and to show that love does not end when someone is gone.”
The remarkable story was recognised in the Scottish Parliament by Clare Adamson MSP for Motherwell and Wishaw whose motion commended Catherine for “sharing her family’s experience with honesty and compassion in the hope of supporting others affected by bereavement”. It also applauded “Catherine’s commitment, both as a bereaved mother and as a nurse, to giving back to a service that has supported so many families, and wishes her every success with the publication”.
Because She Was Here is available in paperback, hardcover and Kindle from Amazon and at other good bookstores.
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