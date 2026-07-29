Published this week, Remote Scotland: Spiralling Towards Unviability? is a new 28 page report which examines what it describes as the Highlands’ growing “cost of living premium” - with families facing higher energy bills, rising transport costs, a worsening social care crisis and declining public services despite lower average wages than many parts of the UK.

Mr MacDonald called the report "the biggest thing I have done" in his two years as an MP.

The report points out that the promise that "not a penny" would be lost in the Highlands following Brexit, has been broken. It questions if in the future, living in and raising a family in the Highlands will even be viable at all.

Among its findings are:

One in three Highland households are living in fuel poverty.

Families in remote areas pay around £1,000 more each year on energy than the Scottish average.

More than one in five children across the Highland area live in relative poverty.

The Highlands has lost 18 per cent of its care home beds for older people since 2014 while its elderly population continues to grow rapidly.

Post-Brexit replacement funding has fallen around 60 per cent short of the value of previous EU support.

The report, researched by Lucy Swale, concludes that the only things getting better in the region are digital connectivity and transport links.

Everything else, including healthcare, education, work and the economy, housing, energy and fuel poverty, food security and social care, is getting worse every year, it says.