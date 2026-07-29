A major new report by Angus MacDonald MP warns of the coming downfall of life in the Highlands, with the MP urging for more devolution and for the new Prime Minister to "visit the true north".
Published this week, Remote Scotland: Spiralling Towards Unviability? is a new 28 page report which examines what it describes as the Highlands’ growing “cost of living premium” - with families facing higher energy bills, rising transport costs, a worsening social care crisis and declining public services despite lower average wages than many parts of the UK.
Mr MacDonald called the report "the biggest thing I have done" in his two years as an MP.
The report points out that the promise that "not a penny" would be lost in the Highlands following Brexit, has been broken. It questions if in the future, living in and raising a family in the Highlands will even be viable at all.
Among its findings are:
The report, researched by Lucy Swale, concludes that the only things getting better in the region are digital connectivity and transport links.
Everything else, including healthcare, education, work and the economy, housing, energy and fuel poverty, food security and social care, is getting worse every year, it says.
The report comes as new Prime Minister Andy Burnham has pledged to push more decision-making out of Westminster and towards local communities.
Recent reports have suggested the Government is considering new models of devolution for Scotland, including how greater local powers could be delivered to regions such as the Highlands.
Angus MacDonald’s report argues that any new settlement must reflect the realities of rural life, rather than simply replicate models developed for England’s city regions.
The report renews calls for a dedicated Minister for the Highlands and Islands at Holyrood and a cross-government strategy to tackle rural deprivation across housing, transport, healthcare, education, and energy.
Angus MacDonald MP said: “This report shows that people here face a ‘Highland premium’ at almost every stage of life - from finding childcare, to heating their homes, accessing healthcare, and finding care at the end of life.
“You cannot build a fair devolution settlement without recognising that it costs more to live here. The cost of living is up to 30 per cent higher, incomes are 10 per cent lower, housing is more expensive, public services are less available, there is an ageing population and a dramatic drop in school rolls.
“The disappearance of EU funding has left a chasm, while too many communities aren’t seeing their fair share from the renewables boom.
“These aren’t isolated problems. They are the consequence of years of policies that have failed to account for the realities of rural living. Unless governments begin recognising the true cost of living in remote communities, the gap between the Highlands and the rest of the country will only continue to widen.
“The Highlands cannot be an afterthought in this new conversation about power and place. Andy Burnham built his career on the idea that Westminster doesn’t understand life outside it - well, neither does a settlement designed for Manchester work for Mallaig.
“There is now a real conversation about giving more power to local communities. That’s welcome, but whoever ends up making decisions locally, those decisions have to start with the reality of life in the Highlands.”
If you want to read the full report, you can download it here.
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