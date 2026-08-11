O’Hara leads the UK Parliament’s All Party Parliamentary Group on Greenland and has previously presented the nation with a specially commissioned tartan.

SAMS sits within Mr O’Hara’s Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber constituency in Dunbeg, and has scientists posted all over the globe.



During the visit, the MP learned how SAMS scientists are using marine robotics and remote sensing to assess changes in Greenland glaciers. For example, as part of the multi-million pound GIANT project, funded by the UK’s Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA), SAMS researchers are currently investigating how a warming ocean is affecting Greenland’s ice sheet.



He also discovered how the retreating glaciers were allowing marine robots to map the seabed beneath Greenland’s glaciers for the first time, while a combination of remotely operated vehicle (ROV) footage and artificial intelligence was assessing the marine growth on the glacier wall below the ocean surface – another world first.