Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber MP Brendan O’Hara has joined the fight to fix Mull’s postal crisis.
Mull is still deep in its postal crisis with changes yet to be implemented.
Multiple meetings between union representatives and Royal Mail chiefs have been held, and yesterday MSP Jenni Minto pledged to meet with the company to mediate a solution for her constituents.
Mr O’Hara has today said he will be doing the same.
Brendan O’Hara said: “Despite the hard work and the valiant efforts of local Royal Mail staff, the abject failure of management to deliver a proper delivery service to its customers and meet its Universal Service Obligations are impacting every constituency across the UK.
"But as I said recently in the House of Commons, those failures are having a disproportionate impact on our island and rural communities.
"I am painfully aware of the reality facing many of my constituents who, whether they are waiting for medical appointments to arrive or attempting to return time-sensitive official documents, have to live with the constant worry as to whether their mail will be delivered on time.
"Clearly, this is having an adverse effect on people’s heath, impacting their businesses and disrupting their travel plans. It is a huge inconvenience, and it is totally unacceptable.
"I have raised the issue directly with the UK government minister responsible and with Royal Mail directly.
"I would urge people affected by this situation to contact me with details of their specific case and I will ensure that it gets in front of the government minister and Royal Mail who I am due to meet shortly."
Since we began covering the crisis, the number of Mull’s postal workers to walk out of Royal Mail in 2026 has risen from seven to nine.
Parcel deliveries are still being handled at village halls and local businesses across Mull, with no letter deliveries made for days at a time.
Ms Minto and Mr O’Hara’s intervention is hoped by staff to help secure the storage facility Royal Mail has previously promised. Staff also want to see additional rounds added to the island, and more staff to cover them, as a solution to their workloads doubling in recent years.
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