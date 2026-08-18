On Tuesday August 11, O’Hara took the ferry to Mull to meet with the Coastguard teams from Craignure and Tobermory, and learn about their work.

Argyll’s massive coastline coverage means it has the highest concentration of Coastguard teams in the UK, and for good reason.

During a chat with the team, they suddenly sprung into action after receiving a shout.

A man had severely injured his leg on a yacht in Tobermory Bay, and was enroute to be airlifted off the island.

With Mull’s helipad currently undergoing repairs, the Coastguard had to ready Glenforsa Airstrip for the extraction, clearing away any debris and transferring the casualty to the helimed before it took off for a mainland hospital.