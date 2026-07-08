A Lochaber MP has called on Ministers in Holyrood and Westminster to "guarantee that Highland communities are not shortchanged" following the recent announcement of Ofgem’s provisional support for three new Pump Storage Hydropower stations across the region.
With currently no legal requirement for pump storage projects to provide any community benefit at a set rate per megawatt (MW) the total community benefit from the renewables industry in 2025 generated just £7 million for the Highlands.
One of the three proposed stations is Coire Glas, on the shores of Loch Lochy, developed by SSE, while the others are Loch Kemp, in between Fort Augustus and Inverness and Earba (Newtonmore).
Angus MacDonald, MP for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire said: "It’s all downside for the communities hosting the proposed massive pump storage sites across the Highlands, with no upside.
"About four GW of energy will be generated when the water is released - a massive contributor to Britain’s net zero aspirations - however, they will have next to no positive impact for the Highlands, where they will be sited."
Mr MacDonald has recently spoken with and written to Michael Shanks, the Minister for Energy, urging the Government to address the unfair price being paid by communities in the Highlands for their energy, despite the continued increase in the development of renewables projects.
"There will be very few local jobs, and squads of workers will be brought in to build the projects, housed in temporary cabins, with no legacy housing either," he added.
"Many constituents are seriously concerned that the projects will come at the expense of local communities and the land they inhabit, whilst providing little benefit to the communities themselves."
An upcoming report on the rural premium paid by communities in the Highlands, published by Mr MacDonald, will highlight the energy costs paid by rural households and businesses.
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