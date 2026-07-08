With currently no legal requirement for pump storage projects to provide any community benefit at a set rate per megawatt (MW) the total community benefit from the renewables industry in 2025 generated just £7 million for the Highlands.

One of the three proposed stations is Coire Glas, on the shores of Loch Lochy, developed by SSE, while the others are Loch Kemp, in between Fort Augustus and Inverness and Earba (Newtonmore).

Angus MacDonald, MP for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire said: "It’s all downside for the communities hosting the proposed massive pump storage sites across the Highlands, with no upside.

"About four GW of energy will be generated when the water is released - a massive contributor to Britain’s net zero aspirations - however, they will have next to no positive impact for the Highlands, where they will be sited."