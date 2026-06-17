People stood outside shops with heads bowed as the hearse carrying Donnie MacMillan BEM travelled down Argyll Street and along Poltalloch Street to his final resting place at Achnabreac.

The hearse was led by two pipers, Charles Ferguson, official piper of Lodge Loch Fyne 754, and Iain Campbell of Badden.

Affectionately referred to by many as “Wee Donnie,” the former councillor was small in stature with a big personality and an even bigger heart.

He served his community diligently as an independent councillor for four decades before finally retiring aged 94.

Donnie died at the age of 98 on May 28 and will be sadly missed by so many, especially his loving family.