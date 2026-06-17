One of Lochgilphead’s best loved characters made his final journey through the town on Tuesday, June 16.
People stood outside shops with heads bowed as the hearse carrying Donnie MacMillan BEM travelled down Argyll Street and along Poltalloch Street to his final resting place at Achnabreac.
The hearse was led by two pipers, Charles Ferguson, official piper of Lodge Loch Fyne 754, and Iain Campbell of Badden.
Affectionately referred to by many as “Wee Donnie,” the former councillor was small in stature with a big personality and an even bigger heart.
He served his community diligently as an independent councillor for four decades before finally retiring aged 94.
Donnie died at the age of 98 on May 28 and will be sadly missed by so many, especially his loving family.
A dedicated member of Lodge Loch Fyne No 754 and an Honorary Freeman of Argyll, the devoted man of the people was many things to many people.
But as his grand-daughter Rebecca said so eloquently at Tuesday’s service in Lochgilphead Parish Church: “To my sisters and I, he was just Grampa.”
Rebecca spoke about Donnie’s love of coffee mornings, so much so that he would often take his girls to more than one on the same day.
She added: “Grampa was always up to nonsense.”
Despite Donnie’s many talents, Rebecca revealed that DIY and car maintenance were not among them.
She shared a few amusing anecdotes which revealed that he was a fun Grampa to have around and certainly contributed greatly to a joyful childhood.
Paying tribute to Donnie’s daughter Linda MacMillan, Rebecca said: “Auntie Linda, who we love dearly, became Grampa’s carer in the past few months, her loving care making us eternally grateful and proud.
“We have so many special memories of Grampa. Our tears will still fall, but we will smile and laugh when we think of him.
“He was simply the best.”
Donnie was first and foremost a family man. He had a long and happy marriage with his late wife Jean. His late sons John and Donald (better known as Jose) were sorely missed.
He leaves his daughter Linda, daughter-in-law Tini, three granddaughters Rebecca, Charlotte and Emily and his great grandson Arthur.
The service was conducted by James McLellan, respected and retired chief executive of Argyll and Bute Council, who worked alongside Donnie for many years.
Jane MacLeod, Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute, who described Donnie as “a dedicated champion of local people,” also spoke in the church.
Mid Argyll councillor and Deputy Provost Jan Brown attended wearing the Lochgilphead Burgh Chain with the Lochgilphead coat of arms in a special tribute to Donnie and the Union Jack flag on the Front Green flew at half mast in recognition of ‘Mr Lochgilphead’, as he was affectionately known.
Donnie was one of Scotland’s oldest and longest-serving council members. During his long political career, he served as Depute Provost and chairman of Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Isles area committee.
He was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in 2019 for services to the community and local government in the Queen’s New Year Honours List.
Donnie was also granted the Freedom of Argyll and Bute in 2022.
A very special person who will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed.
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