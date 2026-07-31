In 2024, Scotland reached its target of installing more than 6,000 public EV charge points, two years ahead of the 2026 target.

Scotland has the highest number of public charging devices per head of population of any UK nation.

Jenni Minto MSP said: “I welcome the news that there are now 327 public electric vehicle charging points working in Argyll and Bute.

“On the back of scrapping peak rail fares on Scotland’s trains, this is further evidence of the SNP Government’s commitment to making sustainable travel accessible for everyone in Scotland.

“I will continue to work with local businesses and private charge point providers to secure more investment here so that we can maintain this progress and deliver more public charge points here in Argyll and Bute.

"By fast-tracking EV infrastructure, we’re paving the way for a more environmentally friendly Scotland."