Highlands and Islands MSP Ariane Burgess has urged the Scottish Government to rid the nation’s rivers, beaches and lochs from sewage once and for all.
With the official bathing water season having begun, people all over the nation are more likely to be considering spending time in or near natural water courses.
However, said the Scottish Green MSP, "years of underinvestment in sewage treatment sites by our public water company Scottish Water and a lack of transparency has meant those entering the water are at risk of coming into contact with water riddled with faeces or harmful bacteria".
In a question and answer session with the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Rural Affairs, Ms Burgess asked whether the Government is considering bringing in laws that would improve the cleanliness of Scotland’s waters.
She said the Cabinet Secretary refused to commit to tougher rules and insisted that the current system was working properly. She also did not respond to Ms Burgess’ calls for greater monitoring of sewage overflows.
Reflecting on the exchange, Ariane said: “It’s deeply disappointing that the government thinks the current system is acceptable. There’s a widely held perception – both within Scotland and beyond its borders - that our nation’s waters are pristine. But the data paints a different picture.
“According to Surfers Against Sewage, Scottish Water has pumped sewage into natural watercourses for more than 630,000 hours since 2020. Worse still, 27 people have reported becoming ill after coming into contact with dirty water in Scotland in the last year alone.
“A few weeks ago, I was in Tighnabruaich where the local sewage treatment plant has repeatedly discharged partially treated sewage into the Kyles of Bute. There’s no real-time recording of the sewage overflow there, leaving the community completely in the dark about whether the water is safe to enter.
"The Kyles Coastal Community has been running a great campaign with Surfers Against Sewage to get the Scottish Government to act. It’s beyond time that their voices – and those of others in Scotland who are affected by the scourge of sewage - were listened to.
“At the very least, we need to see full monitoring of all sewage overflows across Scotland. This will enable every wild swimmer, paddle boarder or recreational fisher to tell whether it’s safe to be close to any waters in their area.
“We need to completely stop the flow of sewage into our rivers, lochs and seas. For the good of the people of Scotland and our rivers, lochs and coastlines, it’s beyond time that we end this national disgrace.”
Climate Action Secretary Gillian Martin said: “97% of Scotland’s bathing waters achieve the bathing water quality standard, with 82% rated good or excellent. The water quality in our rivers and lochs is also improving with 86% of Scotland’s entire water environment assessed by SEPA as having a ‘high’ or ‘good’ classification - up from 82% in 2014.
“£2.7 billion has been invested by Scottish Water in the last 10 years in improving and maintaining Scotland’s public sewer system and infrastructure. Scottish Water continues to act and its Improving Urban Waters Routemap commits up to £500 million to improve water quality, increase monitoring and tackle debris and spills from overflows.”
A Scottish Water spokesperson added: “We are monitoring more overflows than ever before, providing more information on overflows than ever before and investing more than ever before in our waste water network.
“Scotland’s water quality is at its highest ever and we remain committed to targeting resources where they will deliver the greatest environmental benefit.”
As Scotland’s bathing water season began on 1 June, the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) said it continues to monitor 90 bathing waters used by communities and visitors across the country.
Bathing water classifications for the 2026 season were confirmed in November 2025, with: 47 Excellent, 26 Good, 13 Sufficient, and three Poor.
SEPA said: "Throughout the season, which runs until 15 September, SEPA take regular water samples and provide information including water quality classifications, monitoring results and pollution risk forecasts to help people make informed choices about where and when to bathe."
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