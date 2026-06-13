With the official bathing water season having begun, people all over the nation are more likely to be considering spending time in or near natural water courses.

However, said the Scottish Green MSP, "years of underinvestment in sewage treatment sites by our public water company Scottish Water and a lack of transparency has meant those entering the water are at risk of coming into contact with water riddled with faeces or harmful bacteria".

In a question and answer session with the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Rural Affairs, Ms Burgess asked whether the Government is considering bringing in laws that would improve the cleanliness of Scotland’s waters.

She said the Cabinet Secretary refused to commit to tougher rules and insisted that the current system was working properly. She also did not respond to Ms Burgess’ calls for greater monitoring of sewage overflows.

Reflecting on the exchange, Ariane said: “It’s deeply disappointing that the government thinks the current system is acceptable. There’s a widely held perception – both within Scotland and beyond its borders - that our nation’s waters are pristine. But the data paints a different picture.

“According to Surfers Against Sewage, Scottish Water has pumped sewage into natural watercourses for more than 630,000 hours since 2020. Worse still, 27 people have reported becoming ill after coming into contact with dirty water in Scotland in the last year alone.

“A few weeks ago, I was in Tighnabruaich where the local sewage treatment plant has repeatedly discharged partially treated sewage into the Kyles of Bute. There’s no real-time recording of the sewage overflow there, leaving the community completely in the dark about whether the water is safe to enter.

"The Kyles Coastal Community has been running a great campaign with Surfers Against Sewage to get the Scottish Government to act. It’s beyond time that their voices – and those of others in Scotland who are affected by the scourge of sewage - were listened to.

“At the very least, we need to see full monitoring of all sewage overflows across Scotland. This will enable every wild swimmer, paddle boarder or recreational fisher to tell whether it’s safe to be close to any waters in their area.

“We need to completely stop the flow of sewage into our rivers, lochs and seas. For the good of the people of Scotland and our rivers, lochs and coastlines, it’s beyond time that we end this national disgrace.”