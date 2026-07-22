Earlier this month it was revealed a group of Highland Council officers, NHS bosses and third sector partners tasked with distributing a multimillion-pound funding pot from the Scottish Government to help families in the region spent £1.4m on salaries and expenses.

But now, Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Tim Eagle has put questions directly to the Scottish Government over the Highland group’s handling of the Whole Family Wellbeing Fund (WFWF).

The fund was created by the Scottish Government to help improve the lives of children and families through providing holistic support before they reach crisis point.

Amounts ranging from £1.4m to £1.6m in total were given annually to each council area in Scotland from 2022 to 2026, with grant applications to be considered locally.