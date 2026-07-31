In Scotland, HPV vaccination is routinely offered to pupils in S1 (around age 12) and re-offered in following years (S2-S4) - with figures showing around 81.8% coverage rate in Argyll and Bute by the end of S4.

A study in 2024 showed no cervical cancer cases have been detected in fully vaccinated women following HPV immunisation at age 12-13 since the programme started in Scotland in 2008.

However, Scotland wide figures have shown a decline in the overall rate of vaccination over the last ten years - down from 93.3% in 2015/16, to 82.9% in 2024/25 - showing that progress is not linear.

The MSP said: "The HPV vaccine is really important and Scotland has high rates of vaccination, but these figures show we cannot be complacent about that progress.



“The SNP Scottish Government started this successful programme and, while we know no cervical cancer cases have been detected in women fully vaccinated at 12-13, we need vaccination rates to remain high.

"It’s for that reason that I would encourage everyone here in Argyll and Bute who is eligible for the HPV vaccine to get it and continue the fight against cervical cancer and other forms of cancer that stem from HPV.”

The data was taken from scotland.shinyapps.io/phs-vaccination-surveillance/&source=gmail&ust=1785317207025000&usg=AOvVaw1gq5Z3-oMXJM-5_jcfj5MS">PHS Vaccination Surveillance.