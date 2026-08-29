The Stag King, created and brought to life by the village community, celebrates friendship, loss and courage, while following a collection of characters on an adventure through the west coast of Scotland.

The production brings together adults from Strachur Community Theatre (SCT) with young people from Strachur Youth Drama, and will honour Gordon Neish, whose creativity and contribution to the theatre community will be remembered through the show.

SCT said: “Gordon’s influence remains very much a part of the production, and it is with enormous affection and pride that we dedicate The Stag King to him.

“His creativity, friendship and contribution to our theatre family will always be remembered.”

More than 160 characters, puppets, masks and costume pieces have been handmade for the production, alongside scenery and props.

From feathers and fabric to leather, paint and tartan, the creative team has worked dhard designing, building, sewing, painting and experimenting ahead of the performances.

Music will also play a major role, combining musical theatre with the sounds and spirit of Scotland, as well as featuring the group’s new choir.

Following months of rehearsals and preparation, the group will perform The Stag King at Strachur Memorial Hall.

The first showing will take place at 7pm on Thursday, September 17, followed by another at 7pm on Friday, September 18.

There will be two performances on Saturday, September 19, at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £8 for children up to 16, while children aged five and under can attend for free when sitting on an adult’s lap.

The production will use tiered seating, with wheelchair access and arrangements for those with limited mobility available by contacting the group on 07794 156817.

Tickets go on sale from Strachur Filling Station on Saturday, August 29.