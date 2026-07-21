Beloved Mull bus driver Andrew Noble has completed a monumental feat, finishing a 180 mile cycling challenge to each and every one of the island’s 44 defibrillators.
The challenge was targeted at raising funds for the network of lifesaving devices run by Mull and Iona Community Trust (MICT), which spread across Mull, Iona, Ulva and Erraid.
It is one of the most extensive networks in the country, and consequently it is very costly to upkeep. So Andrew, an amateur cyclist with just seven weeks practice, took to the road to raise those funds and awareness.
Andrew has never had to use a defibrillator, calling himself lucky in that regard, but knows how vital they are as a volunteer firefighter.
"It sounded like a great idea at the time," he said, "when I came up with it I thought it would be easy, but I completely underestimated just how far the distance was.
"For someone who has only been cycling for seven weeks it was something else, it was agony!"
Joining him was Iain Calder in the support vehicle and his son Jamie, who competes in ironman challenges, helping set pace on the bike.
"For Jamie it was a walk in the park," Andrew joked, "That was the first time I met the lad and thankfully we just clicked. He’s amazing, I never thought I would do something like this with a professional cyclist!"
The duo cycled from sunrise to midnight, completing a full circuit of Mull and all the smaller islands in the archipelago with defibrillators.
Along the way the had to tackle searing heat and sunburn, mad dashes to make ferries, rude drivers, and sore bodies. Andrew burned 10,500 calories and "about ten layers" of skin off his nose in 25 degree heat.
And then he went into work the next morning, after finishing the challenge at half past midnight. "Iain told me I was off my head," he said.
A highlight, he said, was seeing parts of the island he never had before.
But what really made the trip was the interactions with the people along the way.
That included a trip over to Erraid, where he accidentally caused a resident to drop her belongings in a panic when asking her where the defibrillator was, thinking there was an emergency.
On Ulva they stopped for a chat at the Boathouse with owners and TV stars Banjo and Ro,
And on the MV Lochbuie on the way to Iona, an announcement went out over the tannoy to encourage passengers to donate to their cause. They even got a ride back off the island with the help of a supporter, to save waiting for another ferry.
"All that made it worth the pain," Andrew said.
"I love doing things that directly help Mull. Because it’s the people, the community spirit, that’s what keeps me on the island."
Approaching the end of the challenge, Andrew was nearing his physical limit. On the stretch from Lochbuie, he said he was "a broken man".
But when he saw the sign for Craignure, one last burst of adrenaline managed to get him over the line.
"I almost missed the turning to the village hall I was so excited," he said, "I had no energy to lift my bike above my head for that victory photo, I was spent.
"The next day at work, after I pulled into Duart Castle I had to lie down on the grass for a breather. My passengers asked if I was okay and I told them what I had done.
"They said ’wow, okay you just rest and we’ll get you when we’re done’."
Overall, the challenge raised more than £5,500 for MICT’s defibrillators.
Andrew said: "I expected to raise money, but I didn’t expect to get anywhere near a target like that.
"I was quite emotional seeing that on Sunday morning."
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MICT CEO Denise Baxter said: "Andrew and Jamie’s achievement (with back up support from Iain) is nothing short of incredible. Raising more than £5,000 for our defibrillator network will have a lasting impact, helping us maintain and replace vital equipment so that these life-saving devices remain available when they’re needed most.
"Their commitment, and the generosity of everyone who has supported them, demonstrates the strength of community spirit and will help ensure our defibrillator network continues to protect local people for years to come. We’re immensely grateful for their support."
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