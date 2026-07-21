The challenge was targeted at raising funds for the network of lifesaving devices run by Mull and Iona Community Trust (MICT), which spread across Mull, Iona, Ulva and Erraid.

It is one of the most extensive networks in the country, and consequently it is very costly to upkeep. So Andrew, an amateur cyclist with just seven weeks practice, took to the road to raise those funds and awareness.

Andrew has never had to use a defibrillator, calling himself lucky in that regard, but knows how vital they are as a volunteer firefighter.

"It sounded like a great idea at the time," he said, "when I came up with it I thought it would be easy, but I completely underestimated just how far the distance was.

"For someone who has only been cycling for seven weeks it was something else, it was agony!"

Joining him was Iain Calder in the support vehicle and his son Jamie, who competes in ironman challenges, helping set pace on the bike.

"For Jamie it was a walk in the park," Andrew joked, "That was the first time I met the lad and thankfully we just clicked. He’s amazing, I never thought I would do something like this with a professional cyclist!"

The duo cycled from sunrise to midnight, completing a full circuit of Mull and all the smaller islands in the archipelago with defibrillators.

Along the way the had to tackle searing heat and sunburn, mad dashes to make ferries, rude drivers, and sore bodies. Andrew burned 10,500 calories and "about ten layers" of skin off his nose in 25 degree heat.

And then he went into work the next morning, after finishing the challenge at half past midnight. "Iain told me I was off my head," he said.