In Argyll and Bute Council’s latest all council meeting, a report from leader Jim Lynch spoke of positivity surrounding meetings with the cabinet secretary for education surrounding the Mull Campus. But on the island itself, "positive" is the last way a recent meeting would be described.
In what was branded a "farcical sham" by critics from the Mull Campus Working Group, Argyll and Bute Council officers appeared unable to answer most questions the public had at the public meeting on September 17.
As ever with this project, many of the 70+ attendees had questions about the location
All of these were shut down at the meeting, with the Council issuing a statement afterwards to say the meeting was "not about revisiting either a location other than Tobermory, or a single campus, with both of these issues having previously been determined."
The current round of consultation was called as a statutory requirement due to the relocation of the school. But for many on Mull, it appears entirely pointless.
The Mull Campus Working Group said: "What is the point, if the key question so far as Mull is concerned - where should the school be – is completely off-limits?
"The community of Mull is being asked to give its approval for a new school without being given key detail about what is planned, and without any choice on where the school should be located."
At the meeting, a new problem also arose, the details of the new building itself.
The Council were unable to provide any more details of the design than the rough sketches which have already been published, to the ire of attendees.
The Council explained that there is still a way to go before finalised design proposals will be ready.
Questions about the size of the new school, number of classrooms and size of facilities were all met with answers of "we don’t know", according to attendees.
They came after evidence presented by former head teacher of Tobermory High School, Jenny Des-Fountain, showed that while primary and ELC teaching space and gym space will increase in the new school, the size of secondary teaching space is estimated to shrink by about 27 per cent.
This was confirmed in answers to a Freedom of Information request seen by The Oban Times.
For decades, a lack of space has been a consistent problem in Tobermory High School. Now it is being asked to do more with less room in this new campus.
This was the explanation of the Council at the meeting, it later clarified that the replacement campus requires to be "much more efficient in usage of space and energy consumption".
The working group said: "Quite how that works in practice, it is unclear.
"For a school that already struggles with insufficient teaching space – particularly when you add in the growing requirement for Additional Support requirements, Learning Centre requirements, one to ones and examination rooms - how exactly will it cope with less room and fewer classrooms?
"Where is the ‘educational benefit’ in that?"
The Oban Times put this question to the Council’s policy lead for education, Councillor Kieron Green, also asking him what the point in this meeting was without more details to share.
He said: "When developing a major project, such as the Tobermory Campus, any potential site will have particular characteristics that emerge as investigations are made. This would have been just as true for alternatives elsewhere on Mull.
"Therefore Tobermory South remains not only the preferred site for the campus, but the one the Council believes can best meet the aims of the LEIP programme.
This latest debacle has led campaigners to accuse the council of setting up the project to fail on purpose.
According to campaigner Emily Greenhalgh, “it stinks”. She said: “Why have they chosen the most cramped, most expensive and most difficult site to develop? Could it be that ultimately, they know it will prove to be too expensive and they can fall back on their preferred plan, which is to make-do-and-mend the current school buildings?"
The Oban Times put this allegation to the Council, but it did not respond to it.
On Tuesday September 29, Cabinet Secretary for education Mairi McAllan with chair a round table meeting with Council leaders, MSPs and the community on the future of the project.
The consultation online runs until October 2.
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