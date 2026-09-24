In what was branded a "farcical sham" by critics from the Mull Campus Working Group, Argyll and Bute Council officers appeared unable to answer most questions the public had at the public meeting on September 17.

As ever with this project, many of the 70+ attendees had questions about the location

All of these were shut down at the meeting, with the Council issuing a statement afterwards to say the meeting was "not about revisiting either a location other than Tobermory, or a single campus, with both of these issues having previously been determined."

The current round of consultation was called as a statutory requirement due to the relocation of the school. But for many on Mull, it appears entirely pointless.

The Mull Campus Working Group said: "What is the point, if the key question so far as Mull is concerned - where should the school be – is completely off-limits?

"The community of Mull is being asked to give its approval for a new school without being given key detail about what is planned, and without any choice on where the school should be located."