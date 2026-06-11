John Swinney promised a full review of the Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP) at First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, in lieu of the controversial Mull Campus project led by Argyll and Bute Council.

LEIP, which is funding 50 per cent of the project, has been blamed by campaigners from the Mull Campus Working Group (MCWG) as the cause of its struggles.

They want a split site campus, with secondary education in central Mull and Primary and ELC retained in Tobermory, which under the ’like-for-like’ requirement of LEIP is not possible. Like-for-like means that LEIP will not fund any additional facilities not available in Tobermory High School’s current 2-18 campus.

A split campus would need facilities like a kitchen, dining room and sports hall to be duplicated across both sites.

It would be Argyll and Bute Council which would need to fund the difference. Hence why the council has shot down the split campus idea as unaffordable.

Campaigners have been asking Holyrood to review and island-proof LEIP, with an eye on Government intervention for the project.

Their prayers were answered when a review was requested by the area’s MSP Jenni Minto, who said: "Would the First Minister commit to a review of the criteria and funding structures to ensure they reflect the needs of education and the wider community on islands like Mull?"



In response, First Minister John Swinney said: "I understand the issues that are at stake here. And in relation to the general question of LEIP funding, I think the criteria are robust and they provide the appropriate governance.



"I do accept in island situations such as Mull there may be a requirement for greater flexibility. So I’m prepared to have that issue examined for an island community situation in relation to Mull, and I hope that helps.



"I know there are some controversies around locations of school, but if it would help to Argyll and Bute Council to have some flexibility to resolve these issues, I’m happy to confirm that in Parliament today."