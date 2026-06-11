A review of the funding programme behind the Mull Campus has been promised by the First Minister.
John Swinney promised a full review of the Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP) at First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, in lieu of the controversial Mull Campus project led by Argyll and Bute Council.
LEIP, which is funding 50 per cent of the project, has been blamed by campaigners from the Mull Campus Working Group (MCWG) as the cause of its struggles.
They want a split site campus, with secondary education in central Mull and Primary and ELC retained in Tobermory, which under the ’like-for-like’ requirement of LEIP is not possible. Like-for-like means that LEIP will not fund any additional facilities not available in Tobermory High School’s current 2-18 campus.
A split campus would need facilities like a kitchen, dining room and sports hall to be duplicated across both sites.
It would be Argyll and Bute Council which would need to fund the difference. Hence why the council has shot down the split campus idea as unaffordable.
Campaigners have been asking Holyrood to review and island-proof LEIP, with an eye on Government intervention for the project.
Their prayers were answered when a review was requested by the area’s MSP Jenni Minto, who said: "Would the First Minister commit to a review of the criteria and funding structures to ensure they reflect the needs of education and the wider community on islands like Mull?"
In response, First Minister John Swinney said: "I understand the issues that are at stake here. And in relation to the general question of LEIP funding, I think the criteria are robust and they provide the appropriate governance.
"I do accept in island situations such as Mull there may be a requirement for greater flexibility. So I’m prepared to have that issue examined for an island community situation in relation to Mull, and I hope that helps.
"I know there are some controversies around locations of school, but if it would help to Argyll and Bute Council to have some flexibility to resolve these issues, I’m happy to confirm that in Parliament today."
The Oban Times asked for clarification on what the review will entail, to which a Scottish Government Spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government will engage Argyll and Bute Council to understand if any further flexibility is needed in the funding contribution to the project.
"We continue to emphasise the importance of continued engagement with local community groups, in line with the commitments made in the Islands Act.
“We are providing significant support for Mull Campus through our £2 billion Learning Estate Investment Programme and Ministers look forward to the project being progressed as soon as possible.”
No exact timescale for the review was given.
In reaction to the First Minister’s promise, the MCWG expressed delight that the need for greater flexibility for islands was recognised, and thanked Jenni Minto for representing the island’s voice in parliament.
A MCWG spokesperson said: "The First Minister’s intervention acknowledges long-standing concerns that LEIP has not been ’island proofed’ in line with the Islands (Scotland) Act, and that its ’like-for-like approach perpetuates the arcane practice of schooling on the mainland.
"The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child places a clear expectation on government to progressively realise children’s rights. For families in the south of Mull, this includes the fundamental right to family life. As it stands, the proposed location of the new high school would deny them that right.
"We are keen to engage constructively with the Education Secretary, Mairi McAllan, at the earliest opportunity to explore how the First Minister’s commitment can be translated into practical solutions.
"However, progress will also depend on the council’s willingness to work in partnership with the community and Scottish Government.
"We would expect the Education Secretary to robustly invite Argyll and Bute Council to reconsider centrally-located options in light of this opportunity.
"To date, only one central high school option has been fully costed, and it represents the most expensive scenario. We believe that, through meaningful dialogue, more proportionate and deliverable options could be identified.
"Our priority remains clear: to secure a solution that delivers accessible, high-quality education for all young people on Mull."
Argyll and Bute Council has been asked what will happen to the project in response to this announcement. It has not yet responded to our query.
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