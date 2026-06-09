A couple from Mull have completed a huge 560km cycle ride across four countries for MND research.
Samantha Bishop endeavoured to tackle this huge challenge in honour of her long term friend Emily Frisbee, who was diagnosed with MND (Motor Neuron Disease) last year.
MND is a rapidly progressing neurological illness, which stops signals from the brain reaching the muscles. This causes muscle weakness and wasting, and is eventually terminal.
With husband Adam joining her, the couple cycled from Glenforsa on Mull before a trip across the water to Ireland to cycle to visit Adam’s family. The couple then returned to Britain, cycling across England, before finishing their journey in Wales, where Emily was there to greet them at the finish line.
The reunion was a lovely moment for Samantha and Emily, who originally met 20 years ago in Manchester, and bonded while working as teachers in Vietnam.
MND is rare, and therefore little is known about it, but a recent study published earlier this year in JAMA Neurology suggested that environmental factors such as air pollution could play a role in its development.
While in Vietnam, Emily worked in Hanoi, which is one of the most polluted cities in the world. It was that experience, she believes, that could have led to Emily’s battle with the debilitating disease.
Samantha is determined to raise as much as she can so more studies like that one can be carried out.
Samantha said: "On Mull we’re really lucky to have fresh, clean air, but that isn’t the case everywhere. Before Mull we lived in Kathmandu, which has terrible air quality.
"And with climate change, its not getting better any time soon.
"This is the longest cycle I have ever done. Last May shortly after we moved to Mull we cycled the Great Glen Way to Inverness, but this was double that distance!
"The hardest part of the journey was actually mechanical issues. We had the bikes serviced before we went but still spent an hour or two fixing them at the roadside."
The effort was worth it, as their fundraiser has so far raised £600 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, with a few hundred in cash donations from family also.
Samantha continued: "When Emily was diagnosed a year ago, she was told she had just a year to live. She has done amazing to surpass that prognosis, but she is losing her fine motor skills, her speech has really slowed and she is struggling to swallow.
"Watching a vibrant, active and adventurous friend face such a life-changing diagnosis has been incredibly difficult.
"I wanted to do something positive that would both raise awareness and contribute towards research and support for people living with MND.
"560 kilometres sounds a long way, but it’s nothing compared to the journey people living with MND face every day."
Emily lives in Sheffield, regarded as one of the centres of MND research in the UK, and has signed herself up for numerous clinical trials.
While there is no cure for MND, Sam hopes that she can help Emily’s final days be comfortable.
To donate to her fundraiser, click here.
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