Samantha Bishop endeavoured to tackle this huge challenge in honour of her long term friend Emily Frisbee, who was diagnosed with MND (Motor Neuron Disease) last year.

MND is a rapidly progressing neurological illness, which stops signals from the brain reaching the muscles. This causes muscle weakness and wasting, and is eventually terminal.

With husband Adam joining her, the couple cycled from Glenforsa on Mull before a trip across the water to Ireland to cycle to visit Adam’s family. The couple then returned to Britain, cycling across England, before finishing their journey in Wales, where Emily was there to greet them at the finish line.

The reunion was a lovely moment for Samantha and Emily, who originally met 20 years ago in Manchester, and bonded while working as teachers in Vietnam.

MND is rare, and therefore little is known about it, but a recent study published earlier this year in JAMA Neurology suggested that environmental factors such as air pollution could play a role in its development.

While in Vietnam, Emily worked in Hanoi, which is one of the most polluted cities in the world. It was that experience, she believes, that could have led to Emily’s battle with the debilitating disease.

Samantha is determined to raise as much as she can so more studies like that one can be carried out.

Samantha said: "On Mull we’re really lucky to have fresh, clean air, but that isn’t the case everywhere. Before Mull we lived in Kathmandu, which has terrible air quality.

"And with climate change, its not getting better any time soon.