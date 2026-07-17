The tiny eatery was also ranked as the third best local restaurant in the UK at a ceremony in London, something which owners Iain Hetherington and Joyce Kayes said they never could have expected.

For the last six years, the duo have run Ar Bòrd (Gaelic for our table) out of their home, serving between 12 and 16 guests in a night.

The small, intimate nature of the service has made it extremely popular, with those wanting to try it out encouraged to book weeks in advance.

It started as an evening supper club before developing into one of Mull’s highest rated dining experiences.

Chef Iain whips up delicious homemade dishes made with as many local ingredients as he can muster, with Joyce hosting each table.

In it’s list, the Good Food Guide said: "Contemporary cuisine in a Hebridean home from home. The name Ar Bòrd (‘our table’ in Gaelic) perfectly sums up this little village restaurant – you eat in the spacious front room of Iain and Joyce’s modern house.

"What started out as a supper club some five years ago has evolved into a popular seasonal destination that works because Joyce is a natural host.

"Moving between the tables, chatting and laughing with the guests, she makes everyone feel at home, and the room buzzes with conversation.

"Do bring an appetite. Iain loves to cook, and portion sizes are generous."