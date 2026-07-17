Ar Bòrd (Gaelic for our table) in Dervaig has been named as the Best Local Restaurant in Scotland by the Good Food Guide.
The tiny eatery was also ranked as the third best local restaurant in the UK at a ceremony in London, something which owners Iain Hetherington and Joyce Kayes said they never could have expected.
For the last six years, the duo have run Ar Bòrd (Gaelic for our table) out of their home, serving between 12 and 16 guests in a night.
The small, intimate nature of the service has made it extremely popular, with those wanting to try it out encouraged to book weeks in advance.
It started as an evening supper club before developing into one of Mull’s highest rated dining experiences.
Chef Iain whips up delicious homemade dishes made with as many local ingredients as he can muster, with Joyce hosting each table.
In it’s list, the Good Food Guide said: "Contemporary cuisine in a Hebridean home from home. The name Ar Bòrd (‘our table’ in Gaelic) perfectly sums up this little village restaurant – you eat in the spacious front room of Iain and Joyce’s modern house.
"What started out as a supper club some five years ago has evolved into a popular seasonal destination that works because Joyce is a natural host.
"Moving between the tables, chatting and laughing with the guests, she makes everyone feel at home, and the room buzzes with conversation.
"Do bring an appetite. Iain loves to cook, and portion sizes are generous."
"We didn’t expect to be on the list at all," Iain said, "We don’t try out for anything like that really.
"We found out via a phone call, but didn’t fully understand what had happened until we got the email confirming it. We were getting ready for food service at the time when the email came through!
"I think what made the difference for the judges is our warm and friendly environment. The food is good too of course, I do try my best! It’s real food made in house, but the welcoming hospitality makes the difference.
"When we started we just wanted to do our own thing, something we were in control of and could do well.
"We both enjoy every minute of it, but sometimes it gets stressful and the pressure rises, but the satisfaction of seeing people happy is worth it."
The restaurant is open from 6.30pm Wednesday to Saturday all summer long.
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