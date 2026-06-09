The Communication Worker’s Union has called an urgent meeting with Royal Mail over what it has called "systemic issues" and health and safety concerns in Mull’s postal services.
Mull’s postal crisis has worsened to the point where local businesses and people are having to step in to help alleviate the pressure on staff.
Last week the Bellachroy in Dervaig helped as the village faced the week uncovered.
Owners Thomas and Matthew Broom-Hughes stored parcels at the Inn and put out a call on social media for the community to come collect.
Matthew Broom-Hughes said: "The community has really stepped up in helping out, but the Royal Mail has been pretty useless."
Salen, Craignure and Tobermory also saw days without deliveries.
In Tobermory, the RNLI came to the aid of staff who faced a weeks worth of undelivered mail. In Craignure, the village hall was used as a postal collection point.
But these moments of community togetherness only serve to highlight the stresses of postal workers on Mull.
As well as problems with staffing shortages, subpar facilities and workload; staff made claims about the safety of their sorting offices and vans when The Oban Times visited a fortnight ago.
Multiple members of staff complain that that vans are often sent to the island overloaded and overweight, with post piled up in the passenger seat blocking their left wing-mirror, knocking their driving confidence and safety.
Postie #1 said they felt "furious and concerned for my safety and other road users" while driving one of these vans.
They continued: "But I felt my hands were tied by the ridiculous time constraints to get unloaded and back to the ferry. I sorted it out each time at Fishnish but the journey was very stressful."
In recent years, the volume of parcels delivered to Mull has approximately doubled, so larger 7 meter vans are often sent over.
One staff member said they were not confident driving larger vans, but had no choice.
Concerns were also raised about the mechanical safety of the vans, many of which staff say are unsafe to drive.
Staff have to perform routine inspections at the start of their shift, but claim that issues they flag are not taken seriously.
Postie #2 said: "I have started my van before and it went up in a puff of black smoke from underneath the exhaust, but I was still asked to drive it.
Postie #1 said: "Vans often come back from service with the same issues they were sent away for."
At the sorting office in Tobermory, which the junction between Main Street and Ledaig Car Park, another issue is seen. There is no loading/unloading area, so staff park the conveyance van at the front door in the road with post piled in the street due to lack of space.
Poste #7 claims that a council warden has asked that they unload mail elsewhere, "we don’t have any other option unless we walk across the entire car park," they said.
"It’s only a matter of time until someone is hit by a car while loading and unloading."
At the Bunessan sorting office, which is a shed behind the village Spar Shop, posties have to carry bags and packages up and down a short flight of stone steps. One of the Bunessan posties said they have slipped on the steps before in winter.
This is why staff want a dedicated sorting office in the centre of the island.
The Communication Worker’s Union (CWU) sent a senior divisional representative and a health and safety representative to Mull last Monday to scope out the conditions, and immediately demanded a meeting with Royal Mail senior management to address what they have called "systemic problems".
The CWU already put an end to mail being piled in the front of vans, said Regional Official for Scotland Craig Anderson.
Mr Anderson said: "Following our visit on Monday CWU have requested an urgent meeting with Royal Mail where we are going to be raising immediate action on staffing levels and the safety of vehicles.
"In the long term, we will request a strategy on upgrading the sorting facilities and recruiting more local staff. No vehicle that is unsafe should be driven under any circumstance."
Mr Anderson added that the systemic issues seen on Mull are seen across rural and island communities in Scotland. He said: "We’re acutely aware of the challenges islands face and deal with them the best we can.
"But we need to make sure that the facilities, vehicles and staffing levels are right, because if they aren’t, with the other issues islands face such as ferries and housing shortages, it’s like going into a fight with your hands tied behind your back."
Royal Mail has confirmed it is seeking a mail storage facility on Mull, but clarified this new space will not be for sorting.
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The safety of our people is our first priority and we take any concerns raised by colleagues seriously.
“We are taking action on Mull, including hiring additional vehicles and seeking extra storage space on the island.
“All vehicles are subject to daily safety checks and any vehicle found to be unroadworthy is taken out of service. A concern about mail affecting visibility in one vehicle was raised recently and action has been taken.
"Colleagues have been reminded of the correct procedures and additional checks are now being carried out before vehicles depart.
“We will continue to work to address any specific concerns about facilities, vehicles or safety arrangements.”
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