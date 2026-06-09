Post stored in the Bellachroy's garage for the public to collect. Photo: Matthew Broom-Hughes.

Post stored in the Bellachroy's garage for the public to collect. Photo: Matthew Broom-Hughes.

Mull’s postal crisis has worsened to the point where local businesses and people are having to step in to help alleviate the pressure on staff.

Last week the Bellachroy in Dervaig helped as the village faced the week uncovered.

Owners Thomas and Matthew Broom-Hughes stored parcels at the Inn and put out a call on social media for the community to come collect.

Matthew Broom-Hughes said: "The community has really stepped up in helping out, but the Royal Mail has been pretty useless."

Salen, Craignure and Tobermory also saw days without deliveries.

In Tobermory, the RNLI came to the aid of staff who faced a weeks worth of undelivered mail. In Craignure, the village hall was used as a postal collection point.

But these moments of community togetherness only serve to highlight the stresses of postal workers on Mull.

As well as problems with staffing shortages, subpar facilities and workload; staff made claims about the safety of their sorting offices and vans when The Oban Times visited a fortnight ago.

Multiple members of staff complain that that vans are often sent to the island overloaded and overweight, with post piled up in the passenger seat blocking their left wing-mirror, knocking their driving confidence and safety.

Postie #1 said they felt "furious and concerned for my safety and other road users" while driving one of these vans.

They continued: "But I felt my hands were tied by the ridiculous time constraints to get unloaded and back to the ferry. I sorted it out each time at Fishnish but the journey was very stressful."