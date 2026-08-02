A young woman from Mull has tackled her fear of heights and completed a bungee jump to raise money in memory of her grandfather.
Eilidh MacKay, 19, took the 135 foot leap at Highland Fling near Pitlochry on Friday July 31, to raise money for the Beatson Cancer Charity.
Her grandfather, Bert Leitch, was cared for by the charity during his battle with the disease. He passed away 11 years to the day of Eilidh’s big jump.
Bert was a cattle farmer, just like his granddaughter, and played a big role in her journey towards farming. "He loved his cows and the farm," Eilidh said, "He taught me how to drive a buggy, albeit in circles, and we chased sheep together a lot.
"He definitely helped me along the way with my passion for animals.
"I was quite young when he died, but he was my best pal, he was well known and loved in the community by lots of people, so I thought in his memory, why not do something big?"
Originally, Eilidh was considering doing a bake sale to raise money, "but i’m good at baking, so that was too easy," she said. She wanted to challenge herself, and what better challenge than taking on your biggest fear?
Despite being "terrified" of heights, Eilidh said she could not back out after receiving so much support. She has so far raised more than £1300 for the Beatson, but her fundraiser is still open and you can donate here.
The Beatson were "incredible" at caring for Bert, Eilidh said, and were "extremely grateful, lovely people" when she told the charity about her challenge.
A spokesperson for the charity said: "Amongst patients and the wider community, Beatson Cancer Charity are best known for their award-winning Wellbeing Centre and specialist support at The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre and across hospitals in five health boards in the west of Scotland.
"Meanwhile, clinical and research professionals recognise their ongoing commitment to providing more effective wellbeing and medical services, funding additional specialist staff and supporting world-leading cancer research and education.
"We simply could not do all that we do without people fundraising in this way, and we are very grateful to Eilidh for taking on such a big challenge for Beatson Cancer Charity”
Before the jump, Eilidh said: "Grandad would probably tell me I’m mad, but we definitely be there to support me and cheer me on.
"I think there will be a lot of expletives going through my head, I need to close my eyes and just go for it.
"This isn’t like a marathon or something like that, you can’t practise or prepare you just have to jump."
And jump she did, with her mum watching waving the Beatson cancer charity flags, Eilidh conquered her fears, and leapt into the canyon below.
With "a lot of screaming" she managed to conquer her fears, describing the experience as "terrifying and exhilarating".
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