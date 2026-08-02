Eilidh MacKay, 19, took the 135 foot leap at Highland Fling near Pitlochry on Friday July 31, to raise money for the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Her grandfather, Bert Leitch, was cared for by the charity during his battle with the disease. He passed away 11 years to the day of Eilidh’s big jump.

Bert was a cattle farmer, just like his granddaughter, and played a big role in her journey towards farming. "He loved his cows and the farm," Eilidh said, "He taught me how to drive a buggy, albeit in circles, and we chased sheep together a lot.

"He definitely helped me along the way with my passion for animals.

"I was quite young when he died, but he was my best pal, he was well known and loved in the community by lots of people, so I thought in his memory, why not do something big?"

Originally, Eilidh was considering doing a bake sale to raise money, "but i’m good at baking, so that was too easy," she said. She wanted to challenge herself, and what better challenge than taking on your biggest fear?

Despite being "terrified" of heights, Eilidh said she could not back out after receiving so much support. She has so far raised more than £1300 for the Beatson, but her fundraiser is still open and you can donate here.