The four largest community groups on Mull, Mull Community Council, Mull and Iona Community Trust, South West Mull and Iona Development and North West Mull Community Woodland Company have stuck their heads above the parapet to support a split site Mull Campus for the first time.
The four community organisations have sent an open letter expressing concerns with the Mull Campus project to Argyll and Bute Council Chief Executive Pippa Milne.
Their calls come as the council launches its statutory consultation on the campus relocation, which as things stand will exclude communities from the Ross of Mull.
In the letter they cover the same points made by the Mull Campus Working Group (MCWG), which is still campaigning for government intervention and an overhaul of the Learning Estate Investment Programme which funds the project.
Many members of the working group were formally members of the community council, but left to form the company over a year ago.
This letter marks the community council’s first public support for the split site idea since then, and for the other three organisations, the first ever.
It is a significant moment in the island’s togetherness on the project, marking the most public support for the split site idea to date.
In the letter the organisations lay out the benefits of having primary education in Tobermory and secondary education in central Mull.
The letter states: "This is not simply a matter of site preference. It is a matter of children’s rights, community sustainability, and the adequacy of the processes used to reach decisions of such significance."
"Mull is not a typical setting. Its geography is unique, with significant travel distances between communities and limited transport infrastructure.
"For generations, children from the south-west of the island have been required to leave home during the week in order to access secondary education. This has had a profound impact on: family life; wellbeing; educational experience and long-term community sustainability.
"There was a clear expectation within the community that the Mull Campus project presented an opportunity to address this long-standing issue."
When Argyll and Bute Council voted last March to build the new campus in Tobermory, the MCWG launched a judicial review against the council siting improper process to reach the decision.
The law sided with the council, but the four groups also say in the letter that they shared the same concerns about improper consultation.
They also mention the same human rights concerns which the MCWG regarding the project failing to meet obligations under the UN Convention on the
Rights of the Child (UNCRC).
The letter reads: "Questions arise in relation to: the best interests of the child; the right to family life; equitable access to education.
"The continued requirement for children to live away from home during the school week raises serious concerns when considered through a children’s rights lens.
"In addition, the principle of progressive realisation requires that access to rights should improve over time, not remain static.
"The Mull Campus project represents a significant public investment and a clear opportunity to reduce long-standing inequalities in access to education for children in South-West Mull.
"A solution which maintains the need for children to live away from home risks entrenching, rather than improving, those inequalities."
It added: "This letter is intended as a constructive contribution.
"We believe there remains an opportunity to take a more inclusive, rights-based approach that delivers a fair and sustainable outcome for the whole island.
"We stand ready to support a process that is evidence-based, rights-informed and genuinely reflective of the community it seeks to serve."
The letter was signed by the leaders of all four groups, John Maughan (Convener, Mull Community Council), Rutger Emmelkamp, (Co-Chairperson South West Mull & Iona Development), Denise Baxter, (CEO, Mull & Iona Community Trust) and Anne Cleave, (Chairperson, North West Mull Community Woodland Company).
Argyll and Bute Council was asked how it would respond to this latest development, but did not reply before our deadline.
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