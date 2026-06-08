The four community organisations have sent an open letter expressing concerns with the Mull Campus project to Argyll and Bute Council Chief Executive Pippa Milne.

Their calls come as the council launches its statutory consultation on the campus relocation, which as things stand will exclude communities from the Ross of Mull.

In the letter they cover the same points made by the Mull Campus Working Group (MCWG), which is still campaigning for government intervention and an overhaul of the Learning Estate Investment Programme which funds the project.

Many members of the working group were formally members of the community council, but left to form the company over a year ago.

This letter marks the community council’s first public support for the split site idea since then, and for the other three organisations, the first ever.

It is a significant moment in the island’s togetherness on the project, marking the most public support for the split site idea to date.