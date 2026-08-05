The A830 is closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle crash west of Corpach.
Emergency services are on the scene of the crash, which was reported shortly after 2pm.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have reported that four vehicles are involved.
A statement from Traffic Scotland said: "The A830 is currently closed in both directions west of Corpach due to a road traffic incident."
No diversion is in place as of yet.
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