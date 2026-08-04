Fraud

On the evening of Tuesday July 28 an Argyll resident has received a call from a fraudster claiming to be from their credit card provider, advising the victim their card had been compromised.

The fraudster managed to obtain the victims card details. Police are investigating. Police would advise anyone who receives a fraudulent call, requesting bank

details to hang up and call 159 which will allow them to make direct contact with their bank.

Driving whilst disqualified and on cocaine

On the afternoon of Wednesday July 29 a 48 year old female driver was stopped by Police in Shore Street Oban. The female was arrested and charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving without valid insurance and drink driving.

The female also failed the roadside drug wipe for cocaine. Blood samples were taken for toxicological analysis. The female was released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sheriff Court at a later date.

Driving whilst disqualified and possession of cannabis with intent to supply

On the afternoon of Friday July 31 a 36 year old male was arrested for driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance on Glencruitten Road, Oban.

The male was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and found in possession of a quantity of Cannabis for which he was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug.

The male was released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sheriff Court at a later date.