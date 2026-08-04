Police in Oban made multiple drug busts this week, while Tiree saw two crimes reported.
Fraud
On the evening of Tuesday July 28 an Argyll resident has received a call from a fraudster claiming to be from their credit card provider, advising the victim their card had been compromised.
The fraudster managed to obtain the victims card details. Police are investigating. Police would advise anyone who receives a fraudulent call, requesting bank
details to hang up and call 159 which will allow them to make direct contact with their bank.
Driving whilst disqualified and on cocaine
On the afternoon of Wednesday July 29 a 48 year old female driver was stopped by Police in Shore Street Oban. The female was arrested and charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving without valid insurance and drink driving.
The female also failed the roadside drug wipe for cocaine. Blood samples were taken for toxicological analysis. The female was released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sheriff Court at a later date.
Driving whilst disqualified and possession of cannabis with intent to supply
On the afternoon of Friday July 31 a 36 year old male was arrested for driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance on Glencruitten Road, Oban.
The male was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and found in possession of a quantity of Cannabis for which he was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug.
The male was released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sheriff Court at a later date.
Possession of drugs
On the evening of Friday July 31 a 46 year old male was issued a recorded Police warning for possession of cocaine after he was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act in Corran Esplanade in Oban.
Possession of drugs
A 19 year old male was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and obstructing Police without warrant on the evening of Sunday August 2 on Tweedale Street, Oban. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Racism
A 55 year old male was arrested by Police for Racially Aggravated Behaviour at a takeaway premises in Oban during the early hours of Monday August 3. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Car damaged
Between 10am on Sunday July 26 and 10.30am on Tuesday July 28 a Kia Sportage motor vehicle parked at Tiree ferry terminal has sustained damage.
Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote Crime Reference number CR/0337605/26.
Theft
A quantity of cash has been stolen from Tiree Post Office during the early hours of Sunday August 2.
Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote Crime Reference number CR/0344114/26.
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