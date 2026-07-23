Arran’s newest centenarian, Muriel Park celebrated her 100th birthday with an extended family gathering of family and friends earlier this month.
Muriel, who first moved to the island with her late husband John in 1965, is a familiar face on Arran, having been involved with various organisations and charities on the island over many years.
A well-kent figure in community life on Arran, Muriel was involved with the Gaelic Choir, Rowan Singers, with the RSPCA, and remains a long-standing figure within the Episcopalian church at St Margaret’s in Whiting Bay.
As in year’s before, Muriel celebrated her birthday with family and friends at the Drift Inn, Lamlash where she was inundated with cards, flowers and gifts, before enjoying a special service by Episcopalian Bishop, Simon Mackenzie at St Margaret’s Church.
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