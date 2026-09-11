Historic links between Kintyre and County Antrim were strengthened when the Friends of Campbeltown Museum welcomed a party of visitors from Ballycastle in Northern Ireland on Wednesday September 3.
The visiting party comprised Aidan McMichael, secretary of the Friends of Ballycastle Museum; Martin Magee, treasurer; Aidan’s sister-in-law, Frances McMichael, who has connections with the Glens of Antrim Historical Society; and Nic Wright, Ballycastle Museum officer, whose visit had to be curtailed.
The visitors spent two nights in Campbeltown, and their one full day in town, the Wednesday, involved a busy schedule.
In the late morning, after exploring the town, they visited Campbeltown Museum and met representatives of the local Friends and Muriel MacKaveney and Khara MacPhail of the Culture Heritage and Arts Assembly, Argyll and Isles (CHARTS), who are involved in the running of the museum.
Robert Judge, area operations manager of liveArgyll, the body responsible for managing and operating the museum, was unable to attend owing to another commitment.
After a visit to Campbeltown Heritage Centre in the early afternoon, the visiting group drove to Southend, accompanied by Angus Martin, chairperson of the Friends of Campbeltown Museum, and spent an hour in Kilcolmkill churchyard, with its many gravestones bearing names familiar to them in their native County Antrim.
Cloudy weather, however, meant the Glens of Antrim coastline across the North Channel remained hidden.
In the evening, after the Friends’ AGM in the Ardshiel Hotel, they joined the audience for an evening of music celebrating the historical, cultural and genealogical links between Kintyre and County Antrim.
Arran Brown, the talented young Campbeltown piper, opened and closed the event with a set of stirring tunes.
Between these sets, The Sarachs – Alex Johnston, Anne Leith and Les Oman – performed eight songs, including four traditional Kintyre songs, ‘Boys o’ Calliburn’, ‘Flory Loynachan’, ‘Nancy’s Whisky’ and ‘The Thatchers of Glenrea’.
The latter was, appropriately, written in the mid-19th century by a thatcher from Ballycastle, Hector ‘Hecky’ McIlfatrick, who was far from pleased by his reception at Glenrea and vented his grievances against the farmer there, Archibald MacNeill.
The group also sang another appropriate song, ‘Rathlin Island’, which they had rehearsed especially for the occasion.
Mr Martin interspersed the music with historical information, notes and anecdotes about 19th-century County Antrim immigrant families in Kintyre, and Kintyre families which had earlier migrated to the Glens, including McCambridges.
When he referred to the late American actress Mercedes McCambridge and speculated on her origins, Mrs McMichael was able to say that her family had emigrated not from Kintyre, but from County Antrim, and that Mercedes was a cousin of her own.
“It was a very productive visit, all round,” Mr Martin said. “The connections with County Antrim have always been very close, but after the ferry service between Southend and Cushendun ended in the 1840s, the continuity was disrupted.
“There are many descendants of old Kintyre families in the Glens of Antrim and many descendants of Glens families in Kintyre and the two communities were intermingled through all the movements to and fro across the North Channel.
“Hopefully, through the two museum groups, and other interested parties, we’ll be able to renew the links connecting the two communities, but it won’t be as easy as it would have been a couple of hundred years ago.”
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