Between these sets, The Sarachs – Alex Johnston, Anne Leith and Les Oman – performed eight songs, including four traditional Kintyre songs, ‘Boys o’ Calliburn’, ‘Flory Loynachan’, ‘Nancy’s Whisky’ and ‘The Thatchers of Glenrea’.

In the evening, after the Friends’ AGM in the Ardshiel Hotel, they joined the audience for an evening of music celebrating the historical, cultural and genealogical links between Kintyre and County Antrim.

The latter was, appropriately, written in the mid-19th century by a thatcher from Ballycastle, Hector ‘Hecky’ McIlfatrick, who was far from pleased by his reception at Glenrea and vented his grievances against the farmer there, Archibald MacNeill.

The group also sang another appropriate song, ‘Rathlin Island’, which they had rehearsed especially for the occasion.

Mr Martin interspersed the music with historical information, notes and anecdotes about 19th-century County Antrim immigrant families in Kintyre, and Kintyre families which had earlier migrated to the Glens, including McCambridges.

When he referred to the late American actress Mercedes McCambridge and speculated on her origins, Mrs McMichael was able to say that her family had emigrated not from Kintyre, but from County Antrim, and that Mercedes was a cousin of her own.

“It was a very productive visit, all round,” Mr Martin said. “The connections with County Antrim have always been very close, but after the ferry service between Southend and Cushendun ended in the 1840s, the continuity was disrupted.

“There are many descendants of old Kintyre families in the Glens of Antrim and many descendants of Glens families in Kintyre and the two communities were intermingled through all the movements to and fro across the North Channel.

“Hopefully, through the two museum groups, and other interested parties, we’ll be able to renew the links connecting the two communities, but it won’t be as easy as it would have been a couple of hundred years ago.”