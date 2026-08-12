Mark Williams is returning to Arran, the island where he was raised, for two coastal foraging events in support of his recent book “The Coastal Forager” which is published by Thames and Hudson.
Locals may remember him as a coalman, binman, chef, mountain rescuer and fishmonger, but the name that stuck was ‘Mushroom Mark’.
Mark ran his first ever guided walk for the National Trust for Scotland, exploring the fungi around Brodick Castle. He also wrote a series of articles on edible wild mushrooms and featured regularly in the Banner.
Since then he has moved from Arran to Galloway and expanded his foraging repertoire to include plants and seaweeds. The seasonal, guided walks that he ran in his spare time proved so popular that about 15 years ago he became Scotland’s first full-time foraging teacher. He has taught and mentored many of the new generation of wild chefs, distillers and foraging guides.
The two events being hosted by the mycosophist are being arranged by Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) along with The Wee Bookshop in Corrie.
On Wednesday August 19, Mark will be hosting a foraging talk at Corrie and Sannox Village Hall at 7.15pm. This will be followed by a Q&A session, also featuring Zoë Hughes of Wild Food Arran who cites Mark as her foraging mentor. The session will be hosted by Tony Burrin of The Wee Bookshop. Afterwards there will be refreshments, including some of Mark’s foraged food.
Tickets are available to book at www.arrancoast.com/whats-on/ and will be available on the door. Guests will be able to buy a signed copy of the book at a discounted price.
Then, on Thursday August 20 there is a Guided Coastal Foraging event at Whiting Bay. Participants will join Mark for a deep exploration of coastal wild foods, forage along the Whiting Bay coastline with treats and tasters throughout, and finish with a cooking demonstration and interpretation session with coastal finds.
This event runs from 10am to 2.30pm and is also available to book at www.arrancoast.com/whats-on/ This event is not recommended for children under eight years old.
Further information about Mark, his walks, events and workshops, can be found at gallowaywildfoods.com/about-galloway-wild-foods-and-mark-williams/
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