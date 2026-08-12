Locals may remember him as a coalman, binman, chef, mountain rescuer and fishmonger, but the name that stuck was ‘Mushroom Mark’.

Mark ran his first ever guided walk for the National Trust for Scotland, exploring the fungi around Brodick Castle. He also wrote a series of articles on edible wild mushrooms and featured regularly in the Banner.

Since then he has moved from Arran to Galloway and expanded his foraging repertoire to include plants and seaweeds. The seasonal, guided walks that he ran in his spare time proved so popular that about 15 years ago he became Scotland’s first full-time foraging teacher. He has taught and mentored many of the new generation of wild chefs, distillers and foraging guides.

The two events being hosted by the mycosophist are being arranged by Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) along with The Wee Bookshop in Corrie.