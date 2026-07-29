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ASN Assistant - ARB18176 - Argyll and Bute Council
PA34 4SBPA34 4SB£26,790 to £27,665 per annum£26,790 to £27,665 per annum
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BrodickBrodick£18.12 to £19.59 per hour£18.12 to £19.59 per hour
Seasonal Front of House at a new West Highland Cafe - Ardtornish Estate Company
Lochaline and Ardnamurchan, Oban, ArdtornishLochaline and Ardnamurchan, Oban, Ardtornish£26,500 to £30,000 per annum£26,500 to £30,000 per annum
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Latest News

JOBS

ASN Assistant - ARB18176 - Argyll and Bute Council
PA34 4SBPA34 4SB£26,790 to £27,665 per annum£26,790 to £27,665 per annum
Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
PA30 8ETPA30 8ET£35,677.20 per annum£35,677.20 per annum
Early Years Practitioner - NAY17527 - North Ayrshire Council
BrodickBrodick£18.12 to £19.59 per hour£18.12 to £19.59 per hour
Seasonal Front of House at a new West Highland Cafe - Ardtornish Estate Company
Lochaline and Ardnamurchan, Oban, ArdtornishLochaline and Ardnamurchan, Oban, Ardtornish£26,500 to £30,000 per annum£26,500 to £30,000 per annum
Customer Services Assistant (HOME Argyll) - Argyll Community Housing Association
PA28 6EDPA28 6ED£24,658 to £25,867 per annum£24,658 to £25,867 per annum
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