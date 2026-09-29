The decision to extend the contract with Orkney-based Pentland Ferries comes ahead of the winter timetable which runs from October 19, 2026 to March 25, 2027.

Since May this year, CalMac has utilised Arran’s regular vessel, MV Glen Sannox, along with MV Isle of Arran, as resilience vessels which are deployed across the network to cover for breakdowns and periods of planned maintenance.

According to CalMac’s figures, the use of the resilience vessels has helped to cover over 70,000 customer journeys by stepping in to cover unplanned outages or essential maintenance.

Finlay MacRae, head of operations at CalMac, said: "CalMac and the communities we serve have experienced the benefit of having some resilience in the fleet this summer, and extending the charter of MV Alfred through will bolster our capability to maintain reliable services to Arran and elsewhere throughout winter."