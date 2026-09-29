Transport Scotland has extended MV Alfred’s charter by three months to allow ferry operator, CalMac, to have stability and resilience on the Troon to Brodick route until mid-January next year.
The decision to extend the contract with Orkney-based Pentland Ferries comes ahead of the winter timetable which runs from October 19, 2026 to March 25, 2027.
Since May this year, CalMac has utilised Arran’s regular vessel, MV Glen Sannox, along with MV Isle of Arran, as resilience vessels which are deployed across the network to cover for breakdowns and periods of planned maintenance.
According to CalMac’s figures, the use of the resilience vessels has helped to cover over 70,000 customer journeys by stepping in to cover unplanned outages or essential maintenance.
Finlay MacRae, head of operations at CalMac, said: "CalMac and the communities we serve have experienced the benefit of having some resilience in the fleet this summer, and extending the charter of MV Alfred through will bolster our capability to maintain reliable services to Arran and elsewhere throughout winter."
With MV Alfred available for service between Troon and Brodick until January 18, MV Caledonian Isles will operate Ardrossan to Brodick all winter, other than its overhaul in January 2027 where MV Isle of Arran will cover.
In early October, CalMac will trial MV Glen Sannox for covering MV Loch Seaforth’s freight service on Ullapool to Stornoway from mid-October while MV Loch Seaforth is in annual overhaul. MV Glen Sannox’s overhaul is due between November 16 until December 20.
MV Glen Sannox is covering the Uig-Tarbert/Lochmaddy service from January 2 for the rest of winter, to allow MV Clansman and MV Hebrides to operate to Coll, Tiree and Colonsay while the other is in annual overhaul.
MV Alfred was first leased by CalMac in April 2023 for a period of nine months and at a cost of approximately £1 per month. The charter includes the vessel, crew, fuel, harbour dues, and general operating costs.
The potential to extend the lease of MV Alfred beyond January 18, 2027 will be reviewed later this year.
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