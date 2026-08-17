MV Glen Rosa was originally scheduled for delivery in July 2018, however, severe delays, construction challenges, and a number of other setbacks saw the deadline repeatedly pushed back.

The vessel, which is the sister ship of MV Glen Sannox, is currently expected to be delivered to new owners, Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) at the end of this year.

It is anticipated to begin service on the Troon to Brodick route shortly thereafter, however, that will be dependant on the success of the final works, certification, sea trials and a crew familiarisation period.

While at Inchgreen Marine Park, engineers and workmen will complete the final fit out and commission the various systems, including commissioning the liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion system that caused significant delays when MV Glen Sannox was being built.