Over budget and overdue ship, MV Glen Rosa has taken another step closer to completion after the vessel was moved to Peel Ports’ Inchgreen Marine Park near Greenock for commissioning tests and its final fit out.
MV Glen Rosa was originally scheduled for delivery in July 2018, however, severe delays, construction challenges, and a number of other setbacks saw the deadline repeatedly pushed back.
The vessel, which is the sister ship of MV Glen Sannox, is currently expected to be delivered to new owners, Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) at the end of this year.
It is anticipated to begin service on the Troon to Brodick route shortly thereafter, however, that will be dependant on the success of the final works, certification, sea trials and a crew familiarisation period.
While at Inchgreen Marine Park, engineers and workmen will complete the final fit out and commission the various systems, including commissioning the liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion system that caused significant delays when MV Glen Sannox was being built.
Shipbuilders, Ferguson Marine is using the vessel’s relocation to the deep-water environment to prepare for the physical and digital transformation of its Port Glasgow shipyard.
Work has already started to transform the yard into a digitally enabled, state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility. Planned upgrades include the introduction of advanced automated steel fabrication technology, electrical and safety infrastructure upgrades, and the roll-out of integrated digital management systems designed to streamline operations from design to delivery.
Graeme Thomson, CEO at Ferguson Marine, said: “Moving MV Glen Rosa to Inchgreen Marine Park allows us to achieve two vital strategic goals over the same time period: one focused on delivering MV Glen Rosa as quickly and efficiently as possible, and the other on preparing the yard for essential modernisation works.
“We have already undertaken modest operational upgrades over the past six months and we look forward to starting further projects that will transform Ferguson Marine into a digitally enabled shipbuilding facility. This will make us more competitive, putting us in a robust position to win future work, solidifying the future of the yard and shipbuilding in Inverclyde.”
Ferguson Marine was nationalised in 2019 after previous owner, Jim McColl’s Ferguson Marine Engineering Ltd, entered administration. In March this year, the Scottish Government proposed direct awards for Ferguson Marine to build four new vessels that will allow the company to receive up to £14.2m of funding to modernise its shipyard. The formal, final contracts are still undergoing mandatory due diligence and legal assessments before being confirmed.
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