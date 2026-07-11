Woodland Trust Scotland has been operating live osprey nest cameras at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest since 2017, with support from Postcode Lottery players.

Osprey pair Louis and Dorcha’s two chicks hatched in April and were ringed and measured by a licensed raptor worker last week when they were judged to be females.

George Anderson of Woodland Trust Scotland said: “The ringer had an unpleasant surprise when he reached the nest. One of the chicks had fishing line tangled around its legs and other parts of the nest and treetop were festooned with it too. The birds probably brought it in with bedding material. Thankfully the ringer was able to remove all of it. The chicks are due to take flight in a few weeks and it could have been disastrous for the one in the tangle if the fishing line had remained. A plea to anglers: Take your line home and dispose of it carefully. It is a hazard to birds and other wildlife.”

Woodland Trust Scotland is seeking name suggestions for the two female osprey chicks, currently known by their tag numbers: 8P6 and 8P7. Suggestions can be made on our Facebook and Bluesky channels, or on the www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/trees-woods-and-wildlife/osprey-cam&source=gmail&ust=1783689058474000&usg=AOvVaw2l5EuOLnUD_NAlgsU0kGWv">Arkaig ospreycam livestream web page, before noon on Monday. Winners will be announced on Tuesday.