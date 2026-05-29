This decision, it says, "marks positive progress towards bringing this large derelict site back into positive use, which has long been a blight on the landscape and wider community".

The 11-hectare site has lain largely derelict since the torpedo station ceased operations in 1986, having opened in 1912. As a result of decades of inactivity, the site on the banks of Loch Long has become an ongoing source of frustration for residents, attracting fly-tipping, littering and anti-social behaviour despite the landowner’s steps to secure the site.

Proposed by the applicant Ardnagal Estates, the development includes 14 holiday homes, 34 holiday lodges, a 34-bedroom hotel, 20 glamping pods, six motorhome pitches, an outdoor play area, and associated parking and native landscaping.

The development aims to deliver a range of accommodation and leisure services that will complement and enhance existing provision in the area, without placing pressure on the surrounding landscape, biodiversity or local infrastructure.