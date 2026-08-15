In Argyll and Bute funding of £673,500 from the Scottish Government’s Play Park Renewal Fund has been spent on upgrading 21 parks, with additional investment of £122,000 from the council and other funds.

“Funding has been spent on parks across Argyll and Bute,” a spokesperson for national charity Play Scotland said. “But renewals for each park varied from minor repairs and landscaping to completely new park equipment in Tarbert Play Park, which has now been renamed the John McAlpine Play park.”

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation on the country’s play facilities and highlighted the refurbished Tarbert park as one of many which have benefited from investment totalling £60 million in the last five years.

In south Argylll Arrochar’s Church Road play park, Bendarroch play park in Garelochhead and Tarbet play park all benefited from the renewal funding.

And now the government is seeking the views of play-park users and their families to inform future policy.

“The responses provided by Argyll and Bute residents will be used to evaluate current practice and inform future policy, so it is an important opportunity to help shape outcomes for further projects,” the spokesperson added.

Developed by Play Scotland, the survey is open for submissions until Wednesday September 16.

CEO of Play Scotland Mary Ramsay said: “With significant investment by the Scottish Government and hard work by local authorities, it is vital that we now hear from families who use these parks every day. The Scottish Government wants to hear from local people about how impactful the fund was and what further work is required. Your help can support this and Play Scotland’s work to advocate for every child’s right to play and to ensure all children have access to high-quality play opportunities.”

The survey can be found at forms.office.com/e/FFXdjuSLfD.