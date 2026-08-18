Community groups, charities, public sector bodies and other eligible organisations across Skye and Lochaber are being encouraged to apply for funding through the 2026/27 Highland Nature Restoration Fund (NRF) community grants programme.
Applications opened on Friday August 14 and will be assessed on a rolling basis, with grants available from £2,000 to £25,000 for capital projects that help restore nature, safeguard wildlife and address biodiversity loss.
The Nature Restoration Fund is a Scottish Government capital fund that supports projects delivering practical action for nature restoration.
Since 2021, The Highland Council has combined its own nature restoration projects with a community grants programme, enabling local groups and organisations to deliver projects tailored to the needs of their areas.
Over the past five years, almost £1 million has been awarded to 96 community-led projects across Highland including Arisaig Community Trust - Reviving Nature in Arisaig - £17,238 and Broadford and Strath Community Company - Nature Restoration, Broadford Community Woodland - £8,500 in the 2025/26 round.
Funded projects have included the creation of wildflower meadows, local tree planting initiatives, wetland and wildlife pond creation, and the removal of invasive non-native species to improve habitats for native wildlife.
Councillor Ken Gowans, Chair of the Economy and Infrastructure Committee said: "I would encourage eligible groups and organisations to consider applying to the fund and play their part in helping us meet our shared ambitions for nature recovery and tackling the impacts of climate change."
The Nature Restoration Fund aims to support projects that address the key drivers of biodiversity decline, including habitat loss and fragmentation, over-exploitation of natural resources, and the impacts of invasive non-native species.
This year’s programme also supports wider national priorities, including the development of Nature Networks, identified in the National Planning Framework 4 (NPF4).
Applications are welcome from:
Organisations with alternative governance structures are encouraged to contact nrf@highland.gov.uk to discuss eligibility before applying.
Further information on the fund, eligibility criteria and application process, along with the Nature Restoration Fund Review highlighting the impact of previous projects, is available at www.highland.gov.uk/nature-biodiversity/nature-restoration-fund.
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