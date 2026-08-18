Applications opened on Friday August 14 and will be assessed on a rolling basis, with grants available from £2,000 to £25,000 for capital projects that help restore nature, safeguard wildlife and address biodiversity loss.

The Nature Restoration Fund is a Scottish Government capital fund that supports projects delivering practical action for nature restoration.

Since 2021, The Highland Council has combined its own nature restoration projects with a community grants programme, enabling local groups and organisations to deliver projects tailored to the needs of their areas.

Over the past five years, almost £1 million has been awarded to 96 community-led projects across Highland including Arisaig Community Trust - Reviving Nature in Arisaig - £17,238 and Broadford and Strath Community Company - Nature Restoration, Broadford Community Woodland - £8,500 in the 2025/26 round.