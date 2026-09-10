The Heading for the Scottish Hills service, part of the Scottish Outdoor Access Code website, helps people find out where deer stalking is taking place before they head out. Alongside other resources such as Walkhighlands and estate websites, the service advises where and when stalking happens on popular hills, and provides contact details for land managers. It also includes routes that are ’always okay’.

Stag stalking activity typically increases in the autumn, with the first three weeks of October being the busiest time for stag stalking, before red deer hind season begins around October 21 to February 15.

Ali Tait, NatureScot people and places officer, access and visitor management, said: “During the past year, over 4,600 people have visited the Heading for the Scottish Hills webpages – with most visits during the key busier period in the autumn. By using this service, people are planning hill routes that reduce the chance of disturbing stalking, in line with the Scottish Outdoor Access Code. The service is still growing, and we would encourage landowners and land managers to sign up if they haven’t already.”

Catriona Davies, mountaineering scotland access and conservation officer, said: “Autumn is a fantastic time to get out into the hills and, as responsible access users, we need to be aware it is also an important time of year for deer management. Heading for the Scottish Hills is a useful resource that helps us plan our routes to minimise the chance of disturbing deer stalking, while making the most of our beautiful mountain landscapes. We encourage all hillwalkers, hill runners and climbers to check the Heading for the Scottish Hills website before they head out.”

The Heading for the Scottish Hills service was launched in 2015 and is available at www.outdooraccess-scotland.scot/hftsh. Landowners and land managers who would like to sign up for the service can e-mail HFTSH@Nature.scot for more information.