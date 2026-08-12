With Oban’s locally based care companies, Care Plus, Carers Direct and most recently Oban Community Carers all shutting down, personalised care in Oban has been plunged into a crisis.

Care now comes almost exclusively from agencies through the HSCP, which means local jobs are not being supported, and personalised care is much harder to come by.

But there is an alternative to these companies.

Working independently can allow professionals to set their own availability, work hours that suit their family and personal commitments, build meaningful relationships with the people they support and provide continuity of care.

The consistency provided by continuous care from the same worker(s) is vital for providing high quality and personalised care, tailored to each person, which can greatly improve their living standards.

But being your own boss is a much more daunting prospect than working for a company, with carers having to do all their own admin and taxes. It is a significant barrier, and many do not know where to start.

So to aid them and offer advice, local nurse Kirsty Miller launched the Oban Private Care Support Group.

The group, which launched 13 weeks ago, is a service for private carers which can help relieve the stresses of going solo.

Kirsty and fellow professionals in the group can help carers understand the many steps involved in becoming a private carer.

These include registering with the appropriate bodies, applying for a Unique Taxpayer Reference, setting their own reasonable fees and understanding how independent care can work alongside social work and other community services.

And once carers are set up for private work, the group offers support in other ways, through peer support and shared learning.

Each member is entirely in charge of their own work, schedules and pricing.

The group can also act as an easy way to find cover for when private carers take holiday, and as an excellent referral tool for those seeking care in Oban.

It is hoped that with more carers joining, its reach can extend to the surrounding villages as well.