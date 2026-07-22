Founded in 1900 and designed by course architect Willie Fernie, Machrie Bay Golf Club has both a long and interesting history, and is one of the oldest golf clubs on the island.

Lamlash and Corrie golf clubs, established in 1892, hold the record as being the oldest out of the seven current island clubs.

The book, written by Elizabeth Ross, details the many changes at Machrie Bay Golf Club over the last 125 years, including the altering of the first hole to become the ninth hole, and a new first hole being opened in 2015 owing to the sea impeding on the course.

Along with details about the new third hole that was opened in 2005 - which extended the fourth hole tee back by 70 yards – Elizabeth’s book covers all of the important events and changes over the last 125 years, including the club’s transition to community-run status in 2022.