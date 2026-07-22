A new book called “Machrie Bay Golf Club: The first 125 years” has been released to document the history of the club and the hall.
Founded in 1900 and designed by course architect Willie Fernie, Machrie Bay Golf Club has both a long and interesting history, and is one of the oldest golf clubs on the island.
Lamlash and Corrie golf clubs, established in 1892, hold the record as being the oldest out of the seven current island clubs.
The book, written by Elizabeth Ross, details the many changes at Machrie Bay Golf Club over the last 125 years, including the altering of the first hole to become the ninth hole, and a new first hole being opened in 2015 owing to the sea impeding on the course.
Along with details about the new third hole that was opened in 2005 - which extended the fourth hole tee back by 70 yards – Elizabeth’s book covers all of the important events and changes over the last 125 years, including the club’s transition to community-run status in 2022.
Today, as from the very start, the course remains open for families, beginners and visitors to enjoy and experience the beautiful setting right on the picturesque coast at Machrie.
Machrie Bay hall, which doubles as the clubhouse, was opened in 1934 and still provides walkers, cyclists, tennis players, golfers and other passers-by with food, drink and restroom facilities. Situated beside the road, it is a popular stopping place with fresh coffee, drinks and snacks and ice cream available through the goodwill of members and locals who man the Tuck Shop on a voluntary basis.
Volunteers from Arran Repair Cafe also host a repair cafe in the hall once a month where broken items can be repaired in exchange for a small donation.
On Sunday afternoons, local musicians gather to enjoy the good acoustics of the hall. Visitors and performers are invited to join in or just enjoy the sessions on fiddle, harp, flute, or guitar.
Machrie Bay Golf Club: The first 125 years is available in paperback from Amazon and at the hall.
Anyone interested in volunteering at Machrie Bay Golf Club, or any groups that need a welcoming space to meet, are invited to contact machriebayclubsec@googlemail.com
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