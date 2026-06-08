Mary’s appointment was welcomed by Stephen Flynn, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport, following an open recruitment process. She is born and raised on South Uist and has spent most of her life living in areas CalMac operates.

Mary was the head teacher of Iochdar School on South Uist between 2003 and 2018. She also served as the Chairperson of Ceòlas Uibhist, the South Uist-based community arts, music, and cultural organisation, between 2010 and 2024.

Most recently, Mary was Chairperson of Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Scotland’s national Gaelic development body, between 2019 and 2026.