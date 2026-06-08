Mary MacInnes, who is born and raised on South Uist, has been confirmed as the new Chairperson of CalMac’s Ferries Community Board (FCB).
Mary’s appointment was welcomed by Stephen Flynn, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport, following an open recruitment process. She is born and raised on South Uist and has spent most of her life living in areas CalMac operates.
Mary was the head teacher of Iochdar School on South Uist between 2003 and 2018. She also served as the Chairperson of Ceòlas Uibhist, the South Uist-based community arts, music, and cultural organisation, between 2010 and 2024.
Most recently, Mary was Chairperson of Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Scotland’s national Gaelic development body, between 2019 and 2026.
Mary MacInnes, Chairperson of the Ferries Community Board, said: “I look forward to taking on the role of Chairperson of the Ferries Community Board. As an islander, I understand intimately how ferry connectivity shapes economic sustainability, social cohesion, and culture survival for island communities.
"As Chairperson, I will champion the importance of reliable, community-centred ferry services and work closely with my fellow Board members, Transport Scotland, CalMac and CMAL to deliver tangible improvements to ferry services.”
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport Stephen Flynn said: “I am pleased to welcome Mary MacInnes as the new Chairperson of the Ferries Community Board. Mary is an outstanding appointment, bringing a wealth of knowledge and lived experience of Scotland’s islands and ferry services to the role.
“The Ferries Community Board plays a vital role in bringing island communities closer and ensuring their views are reflected in strategic decision making across the CalMac network. I am confident that under Mary’s leadership the Board will continue to reflect our shared priorities for reliable and resilient ferry services.”
Robert Morrison, Director of Engagement at CalMac, said: “Mary’s appointment follows a competitive recruitment process where she was a standout candidate. Her background in chairing prominent groups with significant responsibilities on the CalMac network, combined with her rich experience of island life, means she is well-suited to the role of Chairperson.”
Brian Fulton, Head of Business Support at CMAL, said: “We work closely with the Ferry Community Board and welcome Mary’s appointment. Input from the community is vital during the planning and delivery of infrastructure and ferry projects. We look forward to working with Mary, along with our other partners, to maintain the momentum we have gathered in rejuvenating the Scottish ferry fleet.”
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